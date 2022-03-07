Death Notices for Laois - Monday, March 7, 2022

Rachel Frances Gee - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, March 4 of Rachel Frances Gee (née Kenny) of Patrick Street, Portarlington.



Rachel died surrounded by her loving family while in the wonderful care of the staff of the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by her brother Robert. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sam, beloved daughter Sarah, sister May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday afternoon from 3pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday afternoon at 2:30pm (travelling via Foxcroft Street and Main Street) arriving St Paul's Church for Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Alice Lalor - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, March 4 of Alice Lalor of Boley, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family. Cherished mother of Francis (Boley) and Christina (Lally) UK. Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Alice, sisters Kathleen Wall (Boley), Teresa Cleere (Garryduff Clough), Brigid Dunne (Woodbrook Mountrath), and brother Paddy (Boley). Deeply regretted by her son Francis, daughter Christina, daughter-in-law Martha, sisters Anne Kirwan, (Boley) and Mary Bergin (Rathmakelly Ballacolla), brothers Tom, (Portlaoise Rd. Mountrath) and Donal, (Boley),grandchildren Francis Jnr. Matthew and James, sister-in-law Peg, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Public reposal on Sunday in St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe from 6pm. with Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Shanahoe Cemetery.

Sr. M. Dorothy Kealy - Crettyard

The death took place on Friday, March 4 of Sr. M. Dorothy Kealy of Sisters of Mercy, Eblana Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and formerly of Crettyard.

Predeceased by her parents John and Anne, brothers Patrick, Thomas, Jim and Michael, her sisters, Sr. M. Brigid (St. Leo’s, Carlow), Margaret, Kathleen and Bridie. Deeply regretted by her dear sister Sr. Hilda, her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, her Mercy Community and a large circle of friends.

Sr. Dorothy’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (7th March) in St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Glasthule at 11.30am and can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/glasthule followed by burial in the Community Cemetery, Inchicore.