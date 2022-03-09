Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Patricia Holohan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 8 of Patricia (Patty) Holohan (née Cullen) of Liogard, Portlaoise.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home. Patty, beloved wife of the late Len. Dearly loved mother to Ger, Marie and Ken. Deeply regretted by her son in law Brian and daughter in law Vanessa. Cherished grandmother to Rachel, Caoimhne, Jamie, Alex, Noah, Tiffany and Letisha, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing a Keegans Funeral home on Wednesday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.



Christy O'Brien - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, March 7 of Christy O'Brien of Derrin, Borris-in-Ossory.



Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy, Br. Basel (Dickey) and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Pat and Liam, daughters Cait and Isabelle, sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown (Eircode R32TN84) this Tuesday evening from 4pm (family will be present) with prayers at 6.20pm, removal at 6.45pm to St Canice’s Church, Borris in Ossory arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass this Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris in Ossory.

Christy’s' Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/Borrisinossorypastoralonline/

Sharon Tobin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 6 of Sharon Tobin of Elm Lawn, Mountmellick Rd., Portlaoise.



At Connolly Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon, dearly loved mother to Victoria, Noah and Lennon. Deeply regretted by her partner Phillip. Loving daughter to Henry and Mary and cherished sister to Susan, Catherine, Tracey, Nicola, Ciera, Henry, Rachel, Aideen and Mags. Fondly remembered by her loving family, brothers in law, sisters in law. uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Elm Lawn from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Some Covid restrictions to be observed.



