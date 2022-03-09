Search

09 Mar 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Reporter:

Express Reporter

09 Mar 2022 10:30 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Patricia Holohan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 8 of Patricia (Patty) Holohan (née Cullen) of Liogard, Portlaoise. 

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home. Patty, beloved wife of the late Len. Dearly loved mother to Ger, Marie and Ken. Deeply regretted by her son in law Brian and daughter in law Vanessa. Cherished grandmother to Rachel, Caoimhne, Jamie, Alex, Noah, Tiffany and Letisha, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing a Keegans Funeral home on Wednesday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. 

Christy O'Brien - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, March 7 of Christy O'Brien of Derrin, Borris-in-Ossory. 

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy, Br. Basel (Dickey) and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Pat and Liam, daughters Cait and Isabelle, sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown (Eircode R32TN84) this Tuesday evening from 4pm (family will be present) with prayers at 6.20pm, removal at 6.45pm to St Canice’s Church, Borris in Ossory arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass this Wednesday morning  at 11am, followed by burial in Derrinsallagh Cemetery, Borris in Ossory.

Christy’s' Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/Borrisinossorypastoralonline/ 

Sharon Tobin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 6 of Sharon Tobin of Elm Lawn, Mountmellick Rd., Portlaoise.

At Connolly Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon, dearly loved mother to Victoria, Noah and Lennon. Deeply regretted by her partner Phillip. Loving daughter to Henry and Mary and cherished sister to Susan, Catherine, Tracey, Nicola, Ciera, Henry, Rachel, Aideen and Mags. Fondly remembered by her loving family, brothers in law, sisters in law. uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Elm Lawn from 4pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Some Covid restrictions to be observed. 


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media