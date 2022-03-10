Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, March 10, 2022

David Galbraith - Abbeyleix

The death on Wednesday, March 9 of David Galbraith of Wicklow Town, and formerly of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, at St Colman’s Hospital, Rathdrum. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Martha Frances and brothers Frank and Winston and sister Ethel. Sadly missed by his loving wife Muriel, daughters Alison and Wendy, son Philip, sons in law George and Trevor, daughter in law Natalie, grandchildren Alex, Ben, Evey, Ian, Lorcan, Ava and Kade, siblings Tommy, Martha, Mary, Abie, Humphrey and Douglas, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service at 11.30am on Friday in St Michael and All Angels, Church of Ireland, Abbeyleix followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral service can be view on the following link https://youtu.be/m6orrccLY6E

James Moore - Portlaoise

The death took place Tuesday, March 8 of James (Jim) Moore of Bettystown, Meath and formerly of Kyle, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth. James, beloved husband of Maureen. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, stepson, stepdaughter, grandchildren, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92 XN75) on Friday from 4pm until 5pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Laytown. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Emo, Portlaoise arriving at 2pm (Approximate time).



Patricia Holohan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 8 of Patricia (Patty) Holohan (née Cullen) of Liogard, Portlaoise.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home. Patty, beloved wife of the late Len. Dearly loved mother to Ger, Marie and Ken. Deeply regretted by her son in law Brian and daughter in law Vanessa. Cherished grandmother to Rachel, Caoimhne, Jamie, Alex, Noah, Tiffany and Letisha, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing a Keegans Funeral home on Wednesday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.