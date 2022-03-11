Search

11 Mar 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, March 11, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Friday, March 11, 2022

11 Mar 2022 11:08 AM

Bernie Wilson - Mountmellick and Ballyfin

The death took place on Thursday, March 10 of Bernie Wilson (née Dowling) of O'Moores Forest, Mountmellick, and Ballyfin. 

Bernie died, peacefully, after a long illness, borne with great dignity, in Chonley Hospital, England. Predeceased by her daughter Siobhan and her brother Michael and sister Patsy. Bernie is survived by her husband Wil, son Sean, daughter-in-law Andrea, her two adored grandchildren, sisters, Margaret, Mary and Dolores and her brother John, relatives and her many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

Leo Dowling - Mountrath and Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, March 9 of Leo Dowling of Knockanina, Mountrath and late of Drinagh, Mountmellick.

Peacefully after a brief illness at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Lawler), sisters Mary (Farrell) and Kathleen (Laois), Loretta Kenny (Mayo), brothers Mikey (Laois), John and Joe (UK). He will be sadly missed by his dedicated carer Jim Dunne and family, and health carer Ellen, his many nieces, nephews in Ireland and the U.K., extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown (Eircode R32 TN84), this Friday evening from 5.30pm with prayers in the funeral home at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning (March 12th) at 9.40am to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Leo’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on : https://mountrathparish.ie

Mark Lyons - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, March 9 of Mark Lyons of Arlington Estate, Portarlington. 

Suddenly at his residence. Loving brother of the late Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving parents Tommy and Concepta, brothers Stephen, Kenny and Evin, sisters Carol and Denise, Granny Ryan, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, friends and neighbours.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements later. 

David Galbraith - Abbeyleix

The death on Wednesday, March 9 of David Galbraith of Wicklow Town, and formerly of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, at St Colman’s Hospital, Rathdrum. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Martha Frances and brothers Frank and Winston and sister Ethel. Sadly missed by his loving wife Muriel, daughters Alison and Wendy, son Philip, sons in law George and Trevor, daughter in law Natalie, grandchildren Alex, Ben, Evey, Ian, Lorcan, Ava and Kade, siblings Tommy, Martha, Mary, Abie, Humphrey and Douglas, extended family and friends.

 Funeral Service at 11.30am on Friday in St Michael and All Angels, Church of Ireland, Abbeyleix followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral service can be view on the following link https://youtu.be/m6orrccLY6E

James Moore - Portlaoise

The death took place Tuesday, March 8 of James (Jim) Moore of Bettystown, Meath and formerly of Kyle, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth. James, beloved husband of Maureen. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, stepson, stepdaughter, grandchildren, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92 XN75) on Friday from 4pm until 5pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Laytown. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Emo, Portlaoise arriving at 2pm (Approximate time). 

