Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, March 13, 2022

Helen Woods - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, March 11 of Helen Woods (née O'Sullivan) of Carrigan St, Durrow.



Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband John and sister Peggy. Deeply regretted by her loving children Brian, Anne, Dermot, Tracey and Sean, sisters Kitty and Joan, brother Michael, son in law, daughter in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren Sarah, Emma, James, Marie, Conn and Cillian, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 7pm on Monday with Rosary ay 7pm. Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church Durrow on Tuesday morning at 11am. Removal immediately afterwards to the Island Crematorium Cork for service at 3pm.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Mark Lyons - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, March 9 of Mark Lyons of Arlington Estate, Portarlington.



Suddenly at his residence. Loving brother of the late Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving parents Tommy and Concepta, brothers Stephen, Kenny and Evin, sisters Carol and Denise, Granny Ryan, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family, friends and neighbours.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Saturday evening from 5:30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday at 11:30am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12:15pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Mark's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Peg Dollard - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, March 11 of Peg Dollard (née Power) of Ballyedmond, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean and her adored children, John, Breda, Allison, Christine, Lorraine, Michael and Eamon, loving daughter-in-law Melissa, sons-in-law Ray, Kevin and Brendan and John's partner Michelle, beloved grandchildren Shane and his wife Eileen, Emma and her partner Lisa, Rebecca, Greta, Eddie, Roisin, Isobel, Finbarr, Milly and Patrick. Great-grandchildren Annie, Tommy and Teddy. All Peg's brothers and sisters and all her family in Co. Waterford and her wonderful circle of friends and neighbours and the special people she met on her journey.

Peg's funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Saturday, March 12th, at 12 noon followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cemetery. (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney).