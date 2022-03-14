Death Notices for Laois - Monday, March 14, 2022

PJ Comerford - Castlecuffe

The death took place on Saturday, March 12 of PJ Comerford of Castlecuffe, Clonaslee.



Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his wife Norah. Dearly loved father of his sons Thomas, Patrick, Stephen, John and Martin and his daughters Ann-Marie and Jennifer, and fondly remembered by their partners. Cherished grandfather “Pops” to Katie, Aaron, Ava, Xavier, Jack and Sophia. He will be sadly missed by his brother Tom, his sisters Kathleen and Angela, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 2pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11:30am arriving to St. Manman’s Church, Clonaslee, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery, Clonaslee. PJ’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting county Laois.

Helen Woods - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, March 11 of Helen Woods (née O'Sullivan) of Carrigan St, Durrow.



Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband John and sister Peggy. Deeply regretted by her loving children Brian, Anne, Dermot, Tracey and Sean, sisters Kitty and Joan, brother Michael, son in law, daughter in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren Sarah, Emma, James, Marie, Conn and Cillian, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 7pm on Monday with Rosary ay 7pm. Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church Durrow on Tuesday morning at 11am. Removal immediately afterwards to the Island Crematorium Cork for service at 3pm.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger