Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Michael Fitzpatrick - Portlaoise
The death took place on Tuesday, March 15 of Michael Fitzpatrick of Harpurs Lane and Boughlone Way, Portlaoise.
Peacefully, in Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Funeral will take place on Friday.
Funeral Arrangements later.
Donal F. Conroy - Clonaslee
The death took place on Tuesday, March 15 of Donal F. Conroy of The Glebe, Clonaslee.
Peacefully at home. Husband of the late Teresa and brother of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mairead, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide range of neighbours and friends.
Lying in repose in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Wednesday, 16th of March, from 5pm to 7pm with rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 17th at 3pm in St Manman's Church, Clonaslee. Funeral afterwards to St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.
Noel Thomas Patrick O'Shea - Abbeyleix
The death took place on Monday, March 14 of Noel Thomas Patrick O'Shea of Upper Main Street, Abbeyleix.
Loving husband of his late wife Emily nee Ryan. Adored father to his only daughter Teresa and son-in-law Peter, brother to Joe, Kevin, Mick, Ann, Maura, John and Eddie, sisters-in-law Bridie, Ann and Alice, brothers-in-law Pat and Roy.
Reposing in the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Tuesday from 6.30pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of The Most Holy Rosary at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
