17 Mar 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, March 17

Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, March 17

William Hogan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, March 16 of William (Billy) Hogan of Conoboro Road, Rathdowney. 

Peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, sons Kevin and Eddie, daughters Aíne and Catherine, sons-in-law Michael, Paul and Lloyd, grandchildren Yanna, Jackson, Billy, Ellie, Alfie and brother Tom, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by interment in Killasmeestia Cemetery, R32 XK00. 

Michael Fitzpatrick - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 15 of Michael Fitzpatrick of Harpurs Lane and Boughlone Way, Portlaoise. 

Peacefully, in Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Son of the late William and and Winnifred. Predeceased by his sisters Anne, Rose, Agnes, Mai and Edith. Also predeceased by his brothers Ted and Tommy and his infant brother William. Deeply regretted by his brother Christopher. Nephew, nieces, Relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5pm. Removal on Thursday evening to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery afterwards.

Donal F. Conroy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, March 15 of Donal F. Conroy of The Glebe, Clonaslee. 

Peacefully at home. Husband of the late Teresa and brother of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mairead, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide range of neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Wednesday, 16th of March, from 5pm to 7pm with rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 17th at 3pm in St Manman's Church, Clonaslee. Funeral afterwards to St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

