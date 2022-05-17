Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Theresa Tynan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, May 17 of Theresa Tynan (née Larkin) of The Old Road, Ballydavis, Portlaoise.



Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family following a sudden illness borne bravely. Predeceased by her husband Stephen, her parents William and Elizabeth Larkin and her brother John Larkin. Survived by her loving family Mary (Doyle), Stephen, Brigid, Eamonn, and John Paul. Sons-in-law Kevin Doyle and Michael Rositer, daughter-in-law Donna Larkin. Her loving grandchildren, Amy, James, Cillian, Mia, Isabelle, Oisin,and Evie Mai, her brother James Larkin, her sisters Betty Fox, Kathleen Scully and Mary Whelan, nieces, nephew, friends neighbours.

Reposing in her home on Wednesday for family and friends .On Wednesday evening from 5pm all are invited to visit Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Family time on Thursday morning. Removal at 11.30am to The Church of The Assumption, The Heath arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.



Ted Lewis - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, May 16 of Ted Lewis of Oaklawn, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, after a brief illness, at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, Trisha, his sons Frank, Derek, Keith, Gavin, daughters, Yvette and Avril, grandchildren, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, son and daughters in law, sisters in law, Rita and Rose, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his daughter in law Geraldine, his brothers Eric and Michael and his sisters Eileen and Carmel.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Tuesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass on Wednesday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Sean Payne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 16 of Sean Payne of Neasden, London and formerly Emmett Terrace, Mountmellick.

Sean, loving husband of Marie died peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary and his brother Ollie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sister Maureen brothers Paul, Lar and PJ, sisters and brother in law, nieces and nephews and many friends.

R.I.P

Funeral arrangements later.

Margaret Whelan - Emo

The death took place on Sunday, May 15 of Margaret Whelan (née Dowling) of Morette, Emo.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Margaret, Helen, Siobhan and Pauline, sons Bart and John, sisters, brothers. grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home at Morette (R32PC83) From 4pm on Tuesday, with rosary at 8 pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of the Assumption, The Heath for 11am requiem Mass on Wednesday morning. https://www.por/tlaoiseparish.ie/the-heath-webcam Cremation will follow in Newlands Crematorium.