Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, May 19, 2022

Josie Garrett - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, May 18 of Josie Garrett (née Wade) of Chantier Gate, Portlaoise, and formerly of Camas, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Josie, beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her sons Tommy, Jimmy and John, daughters Josephine and Bridget, son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Anne, Kathleeen and Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Winnie Murphy and Biddy Perdue, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by Burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.

The Garrett family wish to thank most sincerely the Portlaoise Palliative Care Team for their professional care and dedication shown to Josie and the excellent care from the Comfort Homecare Team during her final illness.



Brian McElroy - Wolfhill

The death took place on Tuesday, May 17 of Brian McElroy of Kilcruise, Wolfhill.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, children Brian, Paul, Fiona, Seán and Anthony, brothers Noel, Donie and Kevin, son-in-law Jamie, daughters-in-law Monica , Shalini, Cathy and Lisa, sisters-in-law Brigid and May, grandchildren Eve, Calum, Ciaran, Samuel, Cian and Brody, nieces Brenda and Catherine, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Wednesday evening (May 18th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Theresa Tynan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, May 17 of Theresa Tynan (née Larkin) of The Old Road, Ballydavis, Portlaoise.



Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family following a sudden illness borne bravely. Predeceased by her husband Stephen, her parents William and Elizabeth Larkin and her brother John Larkin. Survived by her loving family Mary (Doyle), Stephen, Brigid, Eamonn, and John Paul. Sons-in-law Kevin Doyle and Michael Rositer, daughter-in-law Donna Larkin. Her loving grandchildren, Amy, James, Cillian, Mia, Isabelle, Oisin,and Evie Mai, her brother James Larkin, her sisters Betty Fox, Kathleen Scully and Mary Whelan, nieces, nephew, friends neighbours.

Reposing in her home on Wednesday for family and friends .On Wednesday evening from 5pm all are invited to visit Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Family time on Thursday morning. Removal at 11.30am to The Church of The Assumption, The Heath arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Payne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 16 of Sean Payne of Neasden, London and formerly Emmett Terrace, Mountmellick.

Sean, loving husband of Marie died peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary and his brother Ollie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sister Maureen brothers Paul, Lar and PJ, sisters and brother in law, nieces and nephews and many friends.

R.I.P

Funeral arrangements later.