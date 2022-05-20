Deaths in Laois - Friday, May 20, 2022

Harry Broomfield - Mountmellick
The death took place on Wednesday, May 18 of Harry Broomfield of Camira, Mountmellick.
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Portlaoise Hospital. Dearly missed by his loving wife, Verona, much loved father of Lesley, Stuart, Rebecca, Deborah and David. Predeceased by his daughter Rachel. Beloved brother to Joyce. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Niamh, Ella, Donnacha, Preston, Annamay, son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Marie and Rosie, extended family, friends and neighbours.
Reposing in his residence in Camira, Rosenallis on Saturday from 5pm until 9pm. Funeral service on Sunday at 3pm in St. John the Baptist Church, Ballyfin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church grounds. House private on Sunday.
