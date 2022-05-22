Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, May 22, 2022

Nancy Mahony - Durrow
The death took place on Friday, May 20 of Nancy Mahony (née Kenny) of Chapel St, Durrow and Lisdowney.
Peacefully, at her residence. Wife of the late Larry and mother of the late Eilish. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Fiona and son Lorcan, daughter in law Jackie, son in law Martin, brother in law, sister in law, grandchildren Anna, Maria, Orla, Tony and Aishling, nieces, nephews, god daughter Esther, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home Durrow from 4pm on Sunday afternoon with Rosary at 7pm. Removal from her residence on Monday morning to Holy Trinity Church Durrow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Harry Broomfield - Mountmellick
The death took place on Wednesday, May 18 of Harry Broomfield of Camira, Mountmellick.
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Portlaoise Hospital. Dearly missed by his loving wife, Verona, much loved father of Lesley, Stuart, Rebecca, Deborah and David. Predeceased by his daughter Rachel. Beloved brother to Joyce. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Niamh, Ella, Donnacha, Preston, Annamay, son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Marie and Rosie, extended family, friends and neighbours.
Reposing in his residence in Camira, Rosenallis on Saturday from 5pm until 9pm. Funeral service on Sunday at 3pm in St. John the Baptist Church, Ballyfin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church grounds. House private on Sunday.
Goitse: Conal O’Keane, Taidgh Ó Meachair, Áine McGeeney, Colm Phelan, Alan Egan. Pic: Eddie Kavanagh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.