Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Niall Nolan - Portarlington
The death took place on Monday, May 23 of Niall Nolan of Rathleash, Portarlington.
Suddenly. Predeceased by his sister Deirdre. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughter Trish, sister Carmel, brothers Chris and Pat, mother-in-law Bridie, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.
Niall's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington
Laurence White - Rathdowney
The death took place on Saturday, May 21 of Laurence (Larry) White of Knockiel, Rathdowney.
Peacefully at The Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by his parents Larry and Eileen and his sister Frances (Bowe). Sadly missed by his brother Michael, brother-in-law Paddy and all his nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home Rathdowney on Monday evening from 6.30pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery.
