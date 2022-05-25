Search

25 May 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, May 25, 2022

25 May 2022 10:17 AM

John Sheeran - Attanagh

The death took place on Monday, May 23 of John Sheeran of Grennan, Attanagh.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, children Ivan and Katrina, daughter-in-law Helen, son-in-law Tadhg, grandchildren Kallum, Joel, Fionn and Ailbhe, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (May 25th) from 4pm with prayers at 8 pm. Removal on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. 

David Charles Rose - Crettyard

The death took place on Sunday, May 22 of David Charles Rose of Newtown, Crettyard.

Suddenly, in Rhodes, Greece. Beloved partner of Christine, adored son of Maureen, proud father to Megan, Dominic, Dan, Jessica, and Samuel. He will be very sadly missed by his dear family, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Niall Nolan - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, May 23 of Niall Nolan of Rathleash, Portarlington. 

Suddenly. Predeceased by his sister Deirdre. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughter Trish, sister Carmel, brothers Chris and Pat, mother-in-law Bridie, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Niall's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

