Death Notices for Laois - Friday, May 27, 2022

Garrett Knight - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, May 26 of Garrett Knight of Seskin, Portarlington.



Suddenly. Beloved husband of Celine. Deeply regretted by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all other family and friends. Predeceased by his loving son David.

Removal from his residence on Sunday morning at 11.10am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12.15pm. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Garrett's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Richard Justin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, May 25 of Richard (Dick) Justin of Mountrath Road, Portlaoise.



Formerly of Clonbullogue. Retired mechanical engineer. Loving husband of Emily and much loved father of Linda, Hilda, Kenneth and Elaine. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife and family, his grandchildren Justin, Ciall, Rebecca, Amy, Laura, Evan, Ross and Scott, sister Dorothy, daughter-in-law Hilda, sons-in-law Paul, Roger and Karl, sister-in-law Mavis, family circle and friends.

Reposing in the Methodist Church, Portlaoise on Saturday at 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Service on Sunday at 3pm followed by burial in the Holy Trinity Churchyard, Rock of Dunamaise, Portlaoise.



Paddy Fitzpatrick - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, May 24 of Paddy Fitzpatrick of Station Rd., Portlaoise.

At Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Imelda. Cherished father to Brian, David, Kevin and Laura. Adored grandfather to Gavin, Aoife, Abi, Conor, Aidan, Eoin, Dylan, Harry, Charlie, and Zak. Deeply regretted by his loving family. Brothers Billy and Mick, sisters Eileen and Maureen, daughters in law Louise, Jennifer, and Gemma, son in law Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home from 6pm on Thursday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will take place in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Covid precautions.

David Charles Rose - Crettyard

The death took place on Sunday, May 22 of David Charles Rose of Newtown, Crettyard.

Suddenly, in Rhodes, Greece. Beloved partner of Christine, adored son of Maureen, proud father to Megan, Dominic, Dan, Jessica, and Samuel. He will be very sadly missed by his dear family, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Sean Payne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 16 of Sean Payne of Neasden, London and formerly Emmett Terrace, Mountmellick.

Sean, loving husband of Marie died peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary and his brother Ollie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sister Maureen brothers Paul, Lar and PJ, sisters and brother in law, nieces and nephews and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Friday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning from Moloney's Funeral home at 10.50am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery. The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.