Death Notices for Laois - Saturday, May 28, 2022

Sarah Osborne - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, May 27 of Sarah (Sally) Osborne (née Loughnane) of Fr. O'Connor Crescent, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Shamie and daughter Anne Marie, parents Patrick and Annie (Loughnane). Deeply regretted by her daughters Sadie and Statia, sons P.J., Michael, Kieran, Stephen and Seamus, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Sunday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Sally’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

The Osborne family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time, so please observe Covid precautions.



Garrett Knight - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, May 26 of Garrett Knight of Seskin, Portarlington.



Suddenly. Beloved husband of Celine. Deeply regretted by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all other family and friends. Predeceased by his loving son David.

Removal from his residence on Sunday morning at 11.10am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12.15pm. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Garrett's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

John Tynan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, May 8 of John Tynan of London and late of Clonkeen. Portlaoise.

Peacefully at St Joseph's Hospice. London. Son of the late Mary and Dan Tynan. Predeceased by his brothers Dan and Paddy and sister Lucy. Deeply regretted by his cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends in Clonkeen and London.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm, with rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass at St Fintan's Church Raheen on Wednesday at 11 am. Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Richard Justin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, May 25 of Richard (Dick) Justin of Mountrath Road, Portlaoise.



Formerly of Clonbullogue. Retired mechanical engineer. Loving husband of Emily and much loved father of Linda, Hilda, Kenneth and Elaine. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife and family, his grandchildren Justin, Ciall, Rebecca, Amy, Laura, Evan, Ross and Scott, sister Dorothy, daughter-in-law Hilda, sons-in-law Paul, Roger and Karl, sister-in-law Mavis, family circle and friends.

Reposing in the Methodist Church, Portlaoise on Saturday at 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Service on Sunday at 3pm followed by burial in the Holy Trinity Churchyard, Rock of Dunamaise, Portlaoise.

David Charles Rose - Crettyard

The death took place on Sunday, May 22 of David Charles Rose of Newtown, Crettyard.

Suddenly, in Rhodes, Greece. Beloved partner of Christine, adored son of Maureen, proud father to Megan, Dominic, Dan, Jessica, and Samuel. He will be very sadly missed by his dear family, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen from 4pm on Sunday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 11am to St. Abban’s Church, Doonane, arriving at 11.30am for Funeral Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Cremation Service at 2.20pm.

David’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://youtu.be/Fauzp2OXSFE