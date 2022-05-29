Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, May 29, 2022

Patrick Phelan - Aghaboe

The death took place on Saturday, May 28 of Patrick (Pat) Phelan of Stacks Villas, Tralee and late of Aghaboe.

In the care of the wonderful staff at the Palliative Care Centre at University Hospital Kerry. One of fourteen children, Pat recently celebrated his 70th birthday with a large Phelan family party, the memories of which, will sustain his family in the wake of their tragic loss.

Predeceased by his wife Anne and three of his siblings, Pat was a cherished father to Keith, Jason, and Brain, and an adoring grandfather to Tristan, Aliyah, Lukas, Éanna, Jude, Naoise, Méabh, and Róisín. Pat will be sadly missed by his loving partner Noreen, stepchildren Samantha, Tonya, Tara, Ashley and Wesley, daughters-in-law Treasa, Maeve and Geraldine, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

Pat could regularly be seen on the highways and byways of Tralee accompanied by his side-kick Millie the dog, who will mourn his loss deeply. Pat will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He touched the lives of many people, not least his wonderful neighbours in Stacks Villas. Pat's door was always open and everyone was welcomed in! His generosity was limitless and he was truly a friend to all.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday, 31st May, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.15am on Wednesday, 1st June, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net. Burial afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery.

Sarah Osborne - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, May 27 of Sarah (Sally) Osborne (née Loughnane) of Fr. O'Connor Crescent, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Shamie and daughter Anne Marie, parents Patrick and Annie (Loughnane). Deeply regretted by her daughters Sadie and Statia, sons P.J., Michael, Kieran, Stephen and Seamus, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Sunday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Sally’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

The Osborne family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time, so please observe Covid precautions.

John Tynan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, May 8 of John Tynan of London and late of Clonkeen. Portlaoise.

Peacefully at St Joseph's Hospice. London. Son of the late Mary and Dan Tynan. Predeceased by his brothers Dan and Paddy and sister Lucy. Deeply regretted by his cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends in Clonkeen and London.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm, with rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass at St Fintan's Church Raheen on Wednesday at 11 am. Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

David Charles Rose - Crettyard

The death took place on Sunday, May 22 of David Charles Rose of Newtown, Crettyard.

Suddenly, in Rhodes, Greece. Beloved partner of Christine, adored son of Maureen, proud father to Megan, Dominic, Dan, Jessica, and Samuel. He will be very sadly missed by his dear family, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen from 4pm on Sunday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 11am to St. Abban’s Church, Doonane, arriving at 11.30am for Funeral Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Cremation Service at 2.20pm.

David’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://youtu.be/Fauzp2OXSFE