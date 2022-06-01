Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Sean Faherty - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, May 30 of Sean Faherty of Portarlington.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Tommy Brennan - Ballylinan

The death took place on Tuesday, May 31 of Tommy Brennan of 2 Main Street, Ballylinan.



In the care of Dr. Ravi and his team, Private 3, St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, sons James, Philip and John, daughters Lynn and Dawn, step-son Eric, step-daughters Sabrina, Kayla and Allie, brothers Michael, Peter and Jimmy, sisters Mary and Betty, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Majella and Aisling, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Dylan, Eva, Allie, Meesha, Jessica and Lilah Jo, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (R14 TX26) from 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon (June 1st) with Rosary at 6.30pm. Removal at 7pm on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for prayers 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning . Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

Richard Eacrett - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, May 30 of Richard (Dick) Eacrett of Corrig House, The Knather, Ballyshannon Co. Donegal, and formerly of Portarlington and Ballybrittas.

Peacefully at Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Loving husband of Wendy, devoted father of Timothy and Michael, father-in-law of Carla and Darlene. Predeceased in death by sisters Henrietta, Maureen, Olive, Sheila and brothers George, and John. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends.

Funeral Service will take place at St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon on Thursday at 11am, followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 3pm. House private at all times please.

Nancy Dunphy - Attanagh

The death took place on Monday, May 30 of Nancy Dunphy (née O'Toole) of Homelawn Gardens, Tallaght and late of Grennan, Attanagh.

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Denis and dear mother to John, Lou-Anne and Noel. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Michael, daughters-in-law Sinéad and Patricia, grandchildren Hannah and Louis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, very special neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village on Thursday (June 2nd) from 3.30pm until 5pm prior to her Removal to St. Dominic’s Church, Tallaght arriving for 5;30pm. Funeral Mass Friday (June 3rd) at 10am and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Marie Casey - Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, May 30 of Marie Casey (née Brannock) of Broughla, Clonaslee.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at The Community Nursing Unit, Mountmellick. Loving wife of the late Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Ann, sons Tommy, Paddy, John, Brendan and Eamon, sisters Phil and Frances, grandchildren Ronan, Fergus, Robert, Michael, Sinead, Declan, Claire, Fiona and Caroline, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 3pm with Removal at 6:20pm arriving St Manman's Church, Clonaslee at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Marie's Evening Reception Prayers and Requiem Mass can be viewed on

https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-manmans-church

Philomena Carroll - Clonaslee

The death took place on Sunday, May 29 of Philomena (Phil) Carroll (née Hyland) of Ballykaneen, Clonaslee.



Peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Pat, son Noel and sister Pauline. Will be very sadly missed by her loving family Pat, AnneMarie, Evelyn and Eddie. She will be dearly missed by her loving grandchildren Pauric, Declan, Gearoid, Emma, James, Sean, Bronagh and Jarlath. Deeply regretted by her brothers Tom, Joe and Edmund, sister Bertie, daughters in law Anne and Geraldine, sons in law John and James, sisters in law Chrissie, Kathleen, Breda and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in St Manman's Church, Clonaslee, burial afterwards in St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee. Phil's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting county Laois.

Michael Dillane - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, May 29 of Michael Dillane of Johnstown Road, Rathdowney and formerly Asdee, County Kerry.

Peacefully, at his residence. Former Principal of St. Fergal's College, Rathdowney. Sadly missed by his wife Kitty and his sons John, Peter and Dominic, daughters-in-law Linda, Jeanne and Agnes, grandchildren Colm, Shauna, Louis, Anna, Julia, Chloe and Isa, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Tuesday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, at 12 noon (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney), followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Joan Dempsey - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, May 29 of Joan (Johanna) Dempsey (née Spillane) of Swan Road, Durrow and Skibbereen, Cork.



Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her beloved father and mother Patrick and Bridie and sister Claire. Survived by her devoted husband Richard (Dickie), sons Ken, Kieran, Patrick and Finian. daughters Muriel and Sarah, grandchildren Lina, Shane, Grace, Caitriona, Conal, Jack, Joe, Orlaith, Oisín, Eoghan and Finian, great grandchildren Josh and Leah, sister Muriel, brother Pat. Sadly missed by her sisters in law Monica and Patricia, daughters in law Simone, Rosarii, Jinnie and Niamh, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Wednesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger.

Patrick Phelan - Aghaboe

The death took place on Saturday, May 28 of Patrick (Pat) Phelan of Stacks Villas, Tralee and late of Aghaboe.

In the care of the wonderful staff at the Palliative Care Centre at University Hospital Kerry. One of fourteen children, Pat recently celebrated his 70th birthday with a large Phelan family party, the memories of which, will sustain his family in the wake of their tragic loss.

Predeceased by his wife Anne and three of his siblings, Pat was a cherished father to Keith, Jason, and Brain, and an adoring grandfather to Tristan, Aliyah, Lukas, Éanna, Jude, Naoise, Méabh, and Róisín. Pat will be sadly missed by his loving partner Noreen, stepchildren Samantha, Tonya, Tara, Ashley and Wesley, daughters-in-law Treasa, Maeve and Geraldine, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

Pat could regularly be seen on the highways and byways of Tralee accompanied by his side-kick Millie the dog, who will mourn his loss deeply. Pat will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He touched the lives of many people, not least his wonderful neighbours in Stacks Villas. Pat's door was always open and everyone was welcomed in! His generosity was limitless and he was truly a friend to all.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday, 31st May, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.15am on Wednesday, 1st June, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net. Burial afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery.

John Tynan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, May 8 of John Tynan of London and late of Clonkeen. Portlaoise.

Peacefully at St Joseph's Hospice. London. Son of the late Mary and Dan Tynan. Predeceased by his brothers Dan and Paddy and sister Lucy. Deeply regretted by his cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends in Clonkeen and London.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm, with rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass at St Fintan's Church Raheen on Wednesday at 11am. Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.