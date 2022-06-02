Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, June 2, 2022

Maureen Kavanagh - Ballacolla

The death took place on Wednesday, June 1 of Maureen Kavanagh (née Dunne) of St. Fergals Park, Ballacolla.

Unexpectedly, at Tullamore Regional Hospital, in the presence of her family, predeceased by her grandson Gavin Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving husband P.J., mother Mary, son Noel, daughters Ann-Marie, Josephine and Noreen, sons-in-law Daniel, Seamus and Gary, ever loving grandchildren James, Kayleigh, Padraig and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Friday with recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.50 to the Church of Immaculate Conception Ballacolla for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning by request. It would be appreciated if Covid guidelines were observed.



Mateusz Drozd - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, May 31 of Mateusz Drozd of Castlelea View, Portarlington.



Formerly of Poland. Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sylvia, father Antoni, mother Bernadetta, brother Rafal, sisters Agnieszka and Edyta, extended family work colleagues and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Friday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.50am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to The Garden Chapel Mount Jerome Crematorium for Cremation Service at 1.30pm.

Mateusz's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Mateusz's Cremation Service will be streamed live on

https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Sean Faherty - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, May 30 of Sean Faherty of Portarlington.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Nancy Dunphy - Attanagh

The death took place on Monday, May 30 of Nancy Dunphy (née O'Toole) of Homelawn Gardens, Tallaght and late of Grennan, Attanagh.

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Denis and dear mother to John, Lou-Anne and Noel. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Michael, daughters-in-law Sinéad and Patricia, grandchildren Hannah and Louis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, very special neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village on Thursday (June 2nd) from 3.30pm until 5pm prior to her Removal to St. Dominic’s Church, Tallaght arriving for 5;30pm. Funeral Mass Friday (June 3rd) at 10am and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.