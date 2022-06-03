Death Notices for Laois - Friday, June 3, 2022

Liam Carroll - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, June 2 of Liam Carroll of The Island, Abbeyleix and formerly of Ballaghmore.

Peacefully, in the presence of his family in Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, sons Stephen, Andrew and William, daughter-in-law Denise and Andrew's partner Hazel, grandchildren Cillian, Aoife, Ollie and Alfie, brothers Paddy and Peter, sisters Mary, Nancy, Aggie and Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm on Saturday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.40am to the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

House private for family until 3pm on Saturday and on Sunday morning, by request.



James Drennan - Portlaoise and Ratheniska

The death took place on Thursday, June 2 of James Drennan of Coote st, Portlaoise and Ratheniska.



Peacefully in the devoted care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeceased by his parents John and Maureen. And sister Pauline Brophy. Dearly loved brother to Lillian, Rena, Marie-Therese. Peter and Antoinette. Deeply regretted by his brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his brother Peter's residence at 43 Liogard, Mountmellick Rd., Portlaoise on Friday from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday in the Church of the Holy Family, Ratheniska. Cremation will follow afterwards. Mass may be viewed on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/matthewkeeganfuneraldirector



Maureen Kavanagh - Ballacolla

The death took place on Wednesday, June 1 of Maureen Kavanagh (née Dunne) of St. Fergals Park, Ballacolla.

Unexpectedly, at Tullamore Regional Hospital, in the presence of her family, predeceased by her grandson Gavin Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving husband P.J., mother Mary, son Noel, daughters Ann-Marie, Josephine and Noreen, sons-in-law Daniel, Seamus and Gary, ever loving grandchildren James, Kayleigh, Padraig and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Friday with recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.50 to the Church of Immaculate Conception Ballacolla for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning by request. It would be appreciated if Covid guidelines were observed.

Mateusz Drozd - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, May 31 of Mateusz Drozd of Castlelea View, Portarlington.



Formerly of Poland. Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sylvia, father Antoni, mother Bernadetta, brother Rafal, sisters Agnieszka and Edyta, extended family work colleagues and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Friday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.50am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to The Garden Chapel Mount Jerome Crematorium for Cremation Service at 1.30pm.

Mateusz's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Mateusz's Cremation Service will be streamed live on

https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Sean Faherty - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, May 30 of Sean Faherty of Portarlington.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mick and Carmel, his twin sister Clare and siblings Diarmuid, Ciara and Mary Jo, grandmother Kate, aunts, uncles, cousins and wide circle of friends and work mates

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Sunday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11:20am arriving St John's Church, Killenard (eircode R32 VW77) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.