Death Notices for Laois - Monday, June 6, 2022

Michael Scully - Ballickmoyler
The death took place on Sunday, June 5 of Michael (Mick) Scully of The Strand, Ballickmoyler.
Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sons Pat and Mick and by his daughter Kay. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maggie, son Raymond, daughters Carmel and Pauline, brothers Tom and Oliver, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing on Tuesday in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Holy Cross Church, Killeshin to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Sean Faherty - Portarlington
The death took place on Monday, May 30 of Sean Faherty of Portarlington.
Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mick and Carmel, his twin sister Clare and siblings Diarmuid, Ciara and Mary Jo, grandmother Kate, aunts, uncles, cousins and wide circle of friends and work mates
Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Sunday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11:20am arriving St John's Church, Killenard (eircode R32 VW77) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
At the launch of Glanbia 300 were Raymond Bannon, Finance Operations Specialist; Ciara O'Rourke, Quality Grading Specialist and Cycle Sponsor, Jim O'Neill.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.