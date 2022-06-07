Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Michael Scully - Ballickmoyler
The death took place on Sunday, June 5 of Michael (Mick) Scully of The Strand, Ballickmoyler.
Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sons Pat and Mick and by his daughter Kay. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maggie, son Raymond, daughters Carmel and Pauline, brothers Tom and Oliver, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing on Tuesday in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Holy Cross Church, Killeshin to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
