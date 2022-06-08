Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Martin Comerford - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Wednesday, June 8 of Martin Comerford of Ardra, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny and St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Much loved father of Craig, adored grandfather of Tommy and Croía, cherished father-in-law of Tracie, beloved son of the late Edward and Katie and brother of the late Tommy and Catherine. Sorely missed by his heartbroken sisters Maureen and Sadie, nieces, nephews, extended family members Dina, Michelle and Keith and all his family and friends at St Fiacc’s House.

Reposing at Carpenters Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4pm on Thursday with Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 Noon in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen followed by burial afterwards in Clogh Cemetery, Co Kilkenny.

Margaret Dunne - Clonaslee

The death took place on Sunday, June 5 of Margaret Dunne (née Tynan) of 4 Hillview Estate, Clonaslee.



Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her mother Margaret, father Tim, brother Martin and sister Mary. Beloved wife of Jimmy. Adored mother of Emma and Danielle. Doting grandmother to Olivia. Margaret will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, grand-daughter, son-in-law Conor, sisters Lena, Betty, Rose and Ber, brothers Paddy, Tommy and Timmy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and by all her dear friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday the 8th of June from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Manman’s Church Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery Clonaslee.

House Strictly Private on Thursday morning, please.



Michael Scully - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Sunday, June 5 of Michael (Mick) Scully of The Strand, Ballickmoyler.



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sons Pat and Mick and by his daughter Kay. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maggie, son Raymond, daughters Carmel and Pauline, brothers Tom and Oliver, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Holy Cross Church, Killeshin to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.