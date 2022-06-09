Search

09 Jun 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, June 9, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, June 9, 2022

09 Jun 2022 10:11 AM

Martin Comerford - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Wednesday, June 8 of Martin Comerford of Ardra, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny and St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Much loved father of Craig, adored grandfather of Tommy and Croía, cherished father-in-law of Tracie, beloved son of the late Edward and Katie and brother of the late Tommy and Catherine. Sorely missed by his heartbroken sisters Maureen and Sadie, nieces, nephews, extended family members Dina, Michelle and Keith and all his family and friends at St Fiacc’s House.

Reposing at Carpenters Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4pm on Thursday with Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 Noon in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen followed by burial afterwards in Clogh Cemetery, Co Kilkenny.

Brigid Nolan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, June 7 of Brigid (Bridie) Nolan (née Gorman) of Augha, Nurney, Carlow, and formerly of Graigue, Mountmellick.

Ex Principal of Nurney N.S. Passed away peacefully in St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Dinny and sister Mai. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters Denis, Nicky, Mary, Joey and Evelyn, sons-in-law Martin and Vinny, daughters-in-law Eileen, Pamela and Brid, her 10 adored grandchildren James, Nicola, Billy, Denis, Padraig, Ide, Aíne, Colm, Anna-Mai and Grace, nephew P.J., nieces Nicola and Sinead and her many loyal and close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family Home in Augha (Eircode R93 YT66) on Thursday and Friday with Funeral Prayers on Friday evening at 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning arriving at St.Patrick's Church, Newtown via Nurney N.S. for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. 

Margaret Dunne - Clonaslee

The death took place on Sunday, June 5 of Margaret Dunne (née Tynan) of 4 Hillview Estate, Clonaslee. 

Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her mother Margaret, father Tim, brother Martin and sister Mary. Beloved wife of Jimmy. Adored mother of Emma and Danielle. Doting grandmother to Olivia. Margaret will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, grand-daughter, son-in-law Conor, sisters Lena, Betty, Rose and Ber, brothers Paddy, Tommy and Timmy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and by all her dear friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday the 8th of June from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Manman’s Church Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery Clonaslee.

House Strictly Private on Thursday morning, please.

