Death Notices for Laois - Friday, June 10, 2022

Brigid Nolan - Mountmellick
The death took place on Tuesday, June 7 of Brigid (Bridie) Nolan (née Gorman) of Augha, Nurney, Carlow, and formerly of Graigue, Mountmellick.
Ex Principal of Nurney N.S. Passed away peacefully in St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Dinny and sister Mai. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters Denis, Nicky, Mary, Joey and Evelyn, sons-in-law Martin and Vinny, daughters-in-law Eileen, Pamela and Brid, her 10 adored grandchildren James, Nicola, Billy, Denis, Padraig, Ide, Aíne, Colm, Anna-Mai and Grace, nephew P.J., nieces Nicola and Sinead and her many loyal and close friends and neighbours.
Reposing at the family Home in Augha (Eircode R93 YT66) on Thursday and Friday with Funeral Prayers on Friday evening at 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning arriving at St.Patrick's Church, Newtown via Nurney N.S. for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
