12 Jun 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, June 12, 2022

12 Jun 2022 11:53 AM

Irish Landon - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, June 12 of Iris Landon (née Good) of Carrick, Rathdowney and formerly of Gearagh, Fermoy.

Peacefully at her home. Dearly loved wife of Robert and loving mother of Persis, Priscilla (Carey), David and Stephen, and dear sister of Freda (Good). She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, son-in-law Gerard, daughters-in-law Lucy and Jane, extended family and large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday at 2pm until 4pm and at 5.30pm until 8.30pm. Eircode; R32 AD81. House private at all other times please. Private family Funeral Service at her home on Tuesday. Graveside service and burial on Tuesday in St. Lukes Cemetery , Douglas, Cork arriving at 2pm aprox. Eircode; T12 N832. All are welcome to attend.

Paddy Parkinson - Trumera

The death took place on Friday, June 10 of Paddy Parkinson of Trumera, Mountrath.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Marian, sadly missed by his loving children Clive, Gary, Paula, Ena, and Olga, grandchildren Cian, Adam, Ryan, Lily Mai, Kate, Joe, and Saoirse, sister Mary, brothers Martin, Edward and John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (eircode R32C1Y6) on Sunday evening from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Fintan’s Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery Mountrath.

Paddy’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountrathparish.ie

The Parkinson family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time, so please observe Covid precautions.

Bill Scully - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Friday, June 10 of Bill Scully of Garron, Ballybrophy and formerly of Derrygooney, Knock, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by his brothers John, Charlie, Lua, Jim, Martin, Ted and Lot. Sisters Sr. Boniface and Sr. Inviolota.

Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, extended family, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5.30pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea at 11.30am arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Knock for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. 

Agnes Mortimer - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, June 10 of Agnes Mortimer (née Hade) of Mountrath Road, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender loving care of staff at Mary Theresa’s Ward at St. Vincent’s Hospital Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her children Aidan, Esther and Declan, grandchildren Dylan, Aisling, Zoe, Tamara great-grandchildren Mia and Saoirse, sisters Anna (Newit), Maura (Bland), brother Seamus (Hade), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan’s Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Sunday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday afternoon to SS Peter and Paul's Church Portlaoise, for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Camross Cemetery (arriving at 3pm approx.).

Agnes’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

The Mortimer family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time, so please observe Covid precautions. 

Alphonsus Gannon - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, June 2 of Alphonsus (Alfie) Gannon of Bealady, Rathdowney. 

Peacefully in King George Hospital Goodmayes after his battle with a long term lung condition.

Predeceased by father Alphonsus (Fonsy), mother Sheila, brother Peter, and baby sister Rosemary. He will be sorely missed by so many, his partner Clare and son Robert. Sadly missed by his sister Linda, brothers James and Tom, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, and all extended family members and friends.

His funeral will take place on Monday, 20th June, at 11.15am in Forest Park Crematorium, Hainault 1G6 3HP UK.

