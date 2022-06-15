Search

15 Jun 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Reporter:

Express Reporter

15 Jun 2022 10:01 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Eilish Hennessy - Ballyroan

The death took place on Sunday, June 12 of Eilish Hennessy (née Kinsella) of Chapel Street, Ballyroan. 

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved sister of the late Margaret and James. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Mortimer, son Eimhín, his partner Edel, daughters Múire, Anita and Trish, her partner Jamie, grandchildren Aubree and Jack, relatives, neighbours and close circle of friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballyroan this Tuesday evening (14th) from 3.30pm with rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (15th) at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan followed by burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. 

John Tobin - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, June 11 of John Tobin of Ossory Terrace, Rathdowney and formerly Cloonfree, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and Dundrum.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by his wife, Collette and his daughters Tara and Jennifer, son-in-law Eoin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Brendan, Frank and Pat, sisters, Marie and Olive, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's funeral home, Rathdowney on Tuesday evening from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media