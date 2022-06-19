Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, June 19, 2022

Elizabeth Keegan - Emo

The death took place on Saturday, June 18 of Elizabeth (Lil) Keegan (née Kelly) of Coolbanagher, Emo.



Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Tommy, brother Jer and sister Molly. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, James, T. J. and Declan, sisters Annie (Young) and Kathleen (Lewis), brother Martin, daughters-in-law Hilda, Teresa and Mary, grandchildren Eva, Zoe, Niamh, Tommy, Callum, Mella and Neasa, sisters-in-law Sarah Ann and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Monday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11:20am arriving St Paul's Church, Emo, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Emo.

Tommy Smith - Graiguecullen

The death took place on Friday, June 17 of Tommy (Tom) Smith of St. Clare's Street, Graiguecullen



Peacefully, in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny.Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret, cousins John, Marie and family, Joe, Rachel and family, his niece and nephew, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen on Monday 20th June, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.45am to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

David Callanan - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, June 17 of David Callanan of Lea Road, Portarlington.



Suddenly at his residence. Loving son of the late Johnny (Jack) and Eileen Callanan and dear brother of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Terry, sisters Nuala and Mary, uncle Michael, sister-in-law Claire, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and his best buddy Megan.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Keith Paul Orr - Ballacolla

The death took place on Friday, June 17 of Keith Paul Orr of St. Fergal's Park, Ballacolla.



Following an accident. Deeply regretted by his father Davie, brothers, Robert and David, sisters Nadine and Sharon, his beloved son Brian and Brian's Mam Joanne, nephews, nieces, aunt, uncles, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Sunday and Monday from 7pm to 9pm on both evenings. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla at 12 noon followed by interment in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Ballacolla. You can express your condolences on the condolence page below. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed, details later.