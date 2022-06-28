Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Sr. Gerard Egan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Friday, June 24 of Sr. Gerard Egan of Convent of Mercy, Mater Hospital, Dublin and formerly of Borris-In-Ossory.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Catherine McAuley House, Beaumont, Dublin 9, daughter of the late Fintan and Margaret Egan and beloved sister of Frances and Ursula. Predeceased by her brothers Fr. Denis and Seán. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters Frances (Coyne) and Ursula (Mulhall), brothers-in-law Michael and Shem, sister-in-law Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Mercy Community and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in the Mater Hospital Chapel on Tuesday, 28th June, from 3pm, followed by Eucharist of Thanksgiving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 29th June, at 11am, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery, Inchicore, Eircode D08VE48.

The Mass For Sr. Gerard can be seen via the link https://youtu.be/loJiI7gXFoQ

Teresa Moloney - Aghaboe

The death took place on Friday, June 24 of Teresa Moloney (née McEvoy) of Seacrest, Knocknacarra, Galway and formerly Aghaboe, Ballacolla.

Peacefully at University Hospital Galway. Much loved mother of Michael, Eamonn, Kevin, Sean, Niamh and Caroline. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her children, by their father John, by her sisters Joan, Bernie and Peig, daughters-in-law Eileen and Catriona, sons-in-law Martin and Mick, grandchildren Aidan, Declan, Claire, Cormac, Aoife, Áine, Freya, Izzy and Phoebe, her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Anthony's Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, Galway (H91 W0H4) on Tuesday, 28 June, from 5pm with Removal to the Church at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Teresa at 11am on Wednesday 29 June. Funeral after Mass to Aghaboe Abbey, Ballacolla, Co Laois.

Livestream Link for Mass: https://www.churchtv.ie/knocknacarra/

Michael Mulhare - Courtwood

The death took place on Saturday, June 25 of Michael Mulhare of Courtwood, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Andy and Elizabeth Mulhare, brothers Andy and John. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Birdie (Deegan), Frances (Tierney) and Elizabeth (Mahoney), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Monday evening from 6:30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11:10am (travelling via Black Bird Cross and his residence) arriving Church of the Sacred Heart, Rath, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St John's Cemetery, Killenard.

Marie Payne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, June 25 of Marie Payne (née Curham) of Killeen, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, following a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Ellen Curham, and Jack Curham. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Lar, her sons Garry and Jason, her grandchildren Noah, Imogen, Peter, Isaac and Penny-Kate, daughters - in law Hilary and Theresa, her sisters Joan and Betty, brothers Ray and Tom, sisters and brothers in law, nieces and nephews and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.45am to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.