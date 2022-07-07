Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, July 7, 2022

John Egan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, July 6 of John Egan of Dublin Rd., Portlaoise and late of Rhode and Clonark, Co. Roscommon.

Peacefully at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband to Anne and cherished father to Karen and Adrian. Grandfather to Adam, Chloe and Caleb. Daughter in law Janice. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Breda, Kathleen, and Hilda, brother Padraig, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former Colleagues in An Garda Síochána.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Thursday from 6.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday to Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 1 pm. Service may be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium



Nancy Whelan - Ballylinan

The death took place on Tuesday, July 5 of Nancy (Anne) Whelan (née Rowan) of Kilkenny Road, Ballylinan.



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Predeceased by her husband Joseph and her brothers Paddy and Bill. Much-loved mother of Mary, Anne, Dermot and Joseph, grandchildren Colin, Carol, Mark, Hayley and Bradley, great grandchildren Katie, Bailey, Beau, Stanley, Jude, Shelby, Kemi and Lola, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Tina, brothers John and Jimmy. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Nancy will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy, Eircode: R14 NX80 on Thursday, 7th July, from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Friday morning, 8th July, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill, Co Laois, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rita Culliton - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 5 of Rita Culliton (née Peake) of No.1 Grange Hall and Castlebrack, Killeigh, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her devoted husband Joe. Sadly missed by her children Patrick, Cecelia, Liam, Barbara, Donal, Una, Adrian, Noeleen and Mary, her grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Billy, Dominic and Brendan, sisters Claire and Celia, nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in her daughter Cecelia’s home in Castlebrack (Eircode R35AR29) from 5pm on Friday. Recital of the Rosary on Friday evening at 9pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Eamonn Culliton’s “Camino for Cancer Research”, fundraising for Irish Cancer Society.

Richard Dillon - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, July 5 of Richard (Dick) Dillon of 21 Woodview, Stradbally.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his loving son Pat. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Kate, daughters, Mary and Rose-Ann, sons, Martin, Billy and John, his adored grandchildren and extended Dillon family, great neighbours and his many, many friends.

Dick will repose at his home from 4pm, on Wednesday 6th July with Rosary Recital at 8pm Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Thursday evening for Reception Prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 8th July, at 11am and afterwards Dick will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.



Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/dickdillon

Frank Roddy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, July 4 of Frank Roddy of Well Rd, Portlaoise and Strokestown, Roscommon.



Peacefully at his home with his loving wife Mary by his side. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Bernard, Vincent, Martin and Michael, sisters Bridie, Theresa, and Antoinette, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and and many friends.

Reposing at his residence from Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to Newlands Crematorium.