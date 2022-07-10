Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, July 10, 2022

Margaret Houlihan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 9 of Margaret Houlihan (née Lawless) of 11 Mountain View, Ballyfin Road, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of the late Eugene and much loved mother of Joseph, Andrew, Paul and Lorraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday and Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with rosary recital on both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11am to arrive at St Peter & Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/



Sheena Knepper - Killeshin

The death took place on Friday, July 8 of Sheena Knepper (née Mahon) of 15 Whithorn Drive, Inniscara, View, Ballincollig, Cork and formerly Derrymoyle, Portlaoise Road.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Marymount Hospice, Cork.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Bridie O'Neill - Emo

The death took place on Friday, July 8 of Bridie O'Neill (née Murphy) Whitestown, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow and Emo.

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends; beloved wife of the late Pat (Parnell). Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Liam and PJ., daughters Jacinta and Anne, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Bridget, brother John, sister Lil, sister-in-law Dympna, grandchildren Mark, Darren, Jason, Tony and Kate, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Sunday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of Dolours and St. Patrick, Davidstown (Eircode W91 K228) on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest with her parents in Emo Cemetery (via Ballymany Cross) The Curragh.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.

John Quinn - Castletown

The death took place on Thursday, July 7 of John (Jack) Quinn of Dalcassin Downs, Dublin 11 and formerly Old Borris, Castletown.

In his 92nd year. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff of the Fairview Community Unit, Griffith Court, Marino, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Bridie and his brothers, Tom and Joe. Deeply regretted by his brothers, Andy and Leo, his sisters, Maura, Mena, Esther and Anne, his sister- in- law Ann, his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 88 A New Cabra Road, Dublin 7 on Monday 11th July from 6pm to 8pm concluding with the rosary. Removal on Tuesday morning, 12th July, to St Columba’s Church, Iona Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 for Requiem Mass at 10.30am and onwards to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Raymond Joseph Fitzpatrick - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday, July 6 of Raymond Joseph (Ray) Fitzpatrick of Sleibh Bloom View, Borris-in-Ossory.



Sadly missed by his partner and soulmate Mary, his son Billy, daughter Kelly, Jason, Andrea, Jamie and Darren, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Seamus, sisters Margaret and Jeanette and his dear aunty Pat, nephews, nieces, the McCaine and Kavanagh families, also Annette and Gerry his neighbours and a wide circle of friends including his work colleagues at Brand Central, Midland Service Station and Rathdowney GAA grounds team.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Wednesday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, at 11am (https://parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/) followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Bridget Hill - Clonaslee

The death took place on Thursday, July 8 of Bridget (Bridgie) Hill (née Conroy) of Riverview, Ballyfarrell, Clonaslee, and formerly of Cush, Clonaslee, London, Geashill, Co. Offaly and Manchester.

Peacefully at her residence, in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Bernard and grandson Brendan. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, Vivian (UK), John (Wales), Brian (UK), Una (Clonaslee), Michael (UK) and Yvonne (Shanahoe). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Lyndsey, Karen, Hayley, Karl and Jessica, great-grandchildren Lucy, Sophie and Thomas. Deeply regretted by her sisters Eileen (Clonaslee), Mae (USA) and Nora (USA), brothers Tom (Clonaslee), Tim (Killoughey), Bill (UK) and Jim (UK), sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Manman’s Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery, Clonaslee. Bridget's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting county Laois.

William Rigney - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Thursday, July 7 of William (Bill) Rigney of 62 Beechwood Drive and late of Mountain View, Dunleer and Lacha, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Joan (née Delaney) and their infant son Paul. Sadly missed by his partner Margaret, children John, Elizabeth, Liam, Martina, Declan, Caroline, Lorraine, Bernadette, Martin, Aidan, Celina and Mary, his 25 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister Josie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, all the Cassidy family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at 62 Beechwood Drive (Eircode A92 TR80) on Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and on Sunday from 2pm until 4pm.

Removal on Sunday evening at 7pm walking to Saint Brigid’s Church, Dunleer arriving for Evening Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

Evening Prayers and Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://www.dunleerparish.ie.

Elizabeth Duffy - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Wednesday, July 6 of Elizabeth Duffy (née Brophy) of Ballyadden, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully in the company of her loving family. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Frank, by her sons and daughters, Pat, James, Christine, Mary Frances and Francis John, daughter in law Mary, son in law Paul, partner Eoin, grandchildren Oisín, Aoibhinn, Síomha, Grace, Aoife and Alice, brothers and sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Christine's residence R32AW71, Courtwood, from 4pm on Friday evening until 8pm and on Saturday from 4pm with recital of the rosary at 8pm. House private on Sunday morning, please. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Rath, for 2pm Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in the new cemetery Emo. Elizabeth's Requiem Mass will be live streamed.