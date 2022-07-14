Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, July 14, 2022

Jim Moss - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, July 13 of Jim Moss of Derrycloney, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at home with his loving daughters, Catherine, Edelle and Eileen, and sons Tom, Brian and Alan by his side. Predeceased by his dear wife Breda (nee Tobin), his sisters Moira and Ann and brother Ger. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sisters Eileen and Frances, sons-in-law John and Fergal, granddaughters Eva, Ella and Chloe, grandsons Ted and Jim, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and his many friends and neighbours. Retired employee, Eircom (P&T).

Reposing at his home, Derrycloney, Mountmellick, R32C7H9 on Friday, 15th of July, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from his home on Saturday, 16th July, to St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick for requiem Mass at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Family time on Saturday morning, please.

Jim’s requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Stephen Holohan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, July 13 of Stephen Holohan of Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra and formerly Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home, beloved husband of Marian and much loved father of Kate; lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife and daughter, son-in-law John, his adored grandchildren John Jnr and Kora, his brothers Willie, Eamonn and Enda, sisters Brigid and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Patricia Finnegan - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, July 12 of Patricia (Trish) Finnegan (née Conroy) of Crumlin and formerly of Rosenallis.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved mother of Damien, Seamus, Thomas and Anne. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Vin, sisters Francie, Phil, Bernie and Anna-May, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Patrick Dunphy - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, July 11 of Patrick (Pat) Dunphy of Patrick Street, Durrow.



Pat passed away at Midlands Regional Hospital after a short illness, borne with courage and dignity and surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Simon and brother in law Eamon. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Teresa, brothers Kieran and Sean, sisters Marie, Noeleen and Cora, sisters in law Pauline and Tara, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, large circle of friends especially those in Durrow Angling Club.

Reposing at his mother's residence in Patrick's Street from 2pm on Wednesday 13th July with Rosary on Thursday 14th July at 7pm. Removal on Friday 15th at 10.30am to The Church of The Holy Trinity, Durrow, arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Raymond Joseph Fitzpatrick - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday, July 6 of Raymond Joseph (Ray) Fitzpatrick of Sleibh Bloom View, Borris-in-Ossory.



Sadly missed by his partner and soulmate Mary, his son Billy, daughter Kelly, Jason, Andrea, Jamie and Darren, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Seamus, sisters Margaret and Jeanette and his dear aunty Pat, nephews, nieces, the McCaine and Kavanagh families, also Annette and Gerry his neighbours and a wide circle of friends including his work colleagues at Brand Central, Midland Service Station and Rathdowney GAA grounds team.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Wednesday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, at 11am (https://parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/) followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.