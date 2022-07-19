Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Caroline Tobin - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of Caroline Tobin (née Tynan) of Rushin Road, Mountrath.



At Tallaght University Hospital. Unexpectedly, but peacefully, after an illness borne with great determination, courage and dignity. Daughter of the late James and Kathleen and sister of the late Jim. Cherished wife of Seamus and devoted mother to James, Glen and Dáire. Caroline was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and sister in law. She will be forever remembered and greatly missed by the Tynan and Tobin families and by her many good friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode R32 Y0X4) from 2.30pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at St Edmund’s Church Castletown for Requiem Mass at 12pm, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetary Mountrath. House private on Wednesday morning.

Caroline’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on St Edmund’s Church Facebook page using the following link: https://m.facebook.com/stedmundschurchcastletown/

James O'Leary - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of James (Jimmy) O'Leary of Ballintogher, Ballybrittas.



Suddenly at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving family Hubert, Annette, John and Caroline, brother Hugh, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Mary Holohan - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, July 16 of Mary Holohan of Watercastle, Durrow.



Peacefully, at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Deeply regretted by her brother Liam, sister-in-law Mary, niece Emma, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix from 6pm. on Monday with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards In St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https:// abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam

Stephen Holohan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, July 13 of Stephen Holohan of Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra and formerly Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home, beloved husband of Marian and much loved father of Kate; lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife and daughter, son-in-law John, his adored grandchildren John Jnr and Kora, his brothers Willie, Eamonn and Enda, sisters Brigid and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Monday afternoon with family in attendance from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Patricia Finnegan - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, July 12 of Patricia (Trish) Finnegan (née Conroy) of Crumlin and formerly of Rosenallis.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved mother of Damien, Seamus, Thomas and Anne. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Vin, sisters Francie, Phil, Bernie and Anna-May, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 177 Crumlin Road, Dublin 12 on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in St Agnes Church,Crumlin, followed by burial to Newland's Cross Cemetery.