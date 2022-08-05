Death Notices for Laois - Friday, August 5, 2022

Barry O'Callaghan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, August 4 of Barry O'Callaghan of Newpark, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of recently deceased Maura. Barry was dearly loved father to Treacy, Brendan and Paula (Brisbane). Cherished grandfather to Séan, Niamh, Roisin, Brian, Stan, Oran, Tadhg, Darcy, Ruari and Harley Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Niall, Peter and Ivor, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, former colleagues in the Heath Golf Club, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Friday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise at 12 noon on Saturday. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Covid precautions.



Michael Grant - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, August 4 of Michael Grant of Gracefield, Portarlington, and formerly of Ballinakill Road, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Ellen, sister Maria and baby sister Catherine and brother-in-law Noel Coughlan. Deeply regretted by his loving brother David, nephews Noel, Evan and Padraig, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Friday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyleix Cemetery, adjoining The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, arriving at 12.15pm.

Michael's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Margaret Maher - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, August 4 of Margaret Maher late of 6 Borris Court, Portlaoise, Devonish Road, Kimmage, Dublin and the UK.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Ballard Nursing Home. She is deeply regretted by her loving daughter Susan (O'Callaghan) and son in law Eddie. Her daughters Julie, Vanessa, Gayna. Sons Gerry and Martin (RIP), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers, extended family and friends and all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Susan and son in law Eddie in Garryglass, Timahoe, from 3pm on Saturday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Timahoe, for Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul cemetery Portlaoise.

Darren Horan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, August 2 of Darren Horan of Graigue Tullamore Rd, Mountmellick.



Funeral Arrangements later.

Thomas Maher - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, August 3 of Thomas Maher of 56 Hillview Drive Knockmay, Portlaoise.



Died peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Bernadette (Bernie) and Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breada, sons Alan and Jamie, daughters Sarah and Claire, brothers James, Paddy, Edward and Lar, his sister Julie, grand children Naomi, Brooke, Mason, Amber, Lucy, Mia and Ellie, daughters-in-law Christine and Amy, aunts, uncles, his close friends P.J and The Smith family, God sons Lee and James, God daughter Chantelle, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in his home on Friday from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.15pm to St Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise arriving for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Thomas Leo Storey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, August 3 of Thomas Leo (Tom) Storey of Derryguile, Mountmellick and late of Cavan and Mullingar.

(Ex Bord Na Mona). Died peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Dympna and son Noel. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Deirdre, sons Leo, Chris and John, son-in-law Denis, daughters-in-law Ann, Collette and Anita, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in his home on Thursday from 2pm. Removal at 5.15pm to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick via St Vincent's Hospital arriving for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Danny O'Loughlin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, August 2 of Danny O'Loughlin of St Brigids Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Margaret. Much loved father to Patrick, Michael, Mary, Danny , Brendan, Paul, David, Mairead, Evelyn, Adrian, Raymond, Louise and Declan, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law and partners, his cherished 29 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegan's funeral home on Thursday from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal from his residence on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Please observe Covid precautions.

Pamela O'Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, August 1 of Pamela (Pam) O'Byrne (née Fennell) of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of 6 Grattan Street, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Greystones Nursing Home. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Richard for 59 years and much-loved mother of Antoinette, Richelle, Siobhan and the late Peter, mother-in-law of Andy, Barry and Kieron and adored granny of Molly, Bonnie, Harvey, Kitty, Grace and Kelsie. Sadly missed by her siblings Gay, Katherine, Joan and Dolores, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Pam will repose at the William Doyle Funeral Home, Kilcoole from 5pm until 6pm on Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in the Holy Rosary Church, Greystones followed by committal at the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 12.45pm.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://gkpastoralarea.ie/online/

Nora McEvoy - Rosenallis

The death took place on Monday, August 1 of Nora McEvoy of Ballymoyle, Rosenallis.

in the loving care of the Staff at St.Vincent's Community Community Hospital Mountmellick. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Nora. Predeceased by her siblings Minnie, Ger, Nano, Art, and Sarah Frances (McCormack). Deeply regretted by her niece Ann (McCormack) and her nephew Michael McCormack and his wife Kathleen, grandniece Jennifer, cousins, neighbours, her dear friends Michael and Niamh McEvoy and their family.

Reposing Moloneys Funeral Home on Thursday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8.30pm. Prayers in Moloneys Funeral Home on Friday morning at 11am. Removal at 11.30am to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in St.Brigid's Cemetery.

Denis Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, August 1 of Denis Ryan of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip and formerly of Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Sheila (neé Cleare) and dear father of Catherine, Elizabeth, Denis, Michael, Carmel, Patrick, Joseph, Stephen and Carol. Pre-deceased by his son-in-law Noel, granddaughter Debbie and great-grandson Aidan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Thursday evening (4th August) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.