Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Michael McDonnell - Spink

The death took place on Sunday, August 7 of Michael McDonnell of Norwood Park, Rushbrooke, Cobh, Cork and formerly of Spink, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of Dr. Harry Kelleher and all at Oaklodge Nursing Home, Cloyne. Beloved husband of the late Regina and much loved father of Frank, Clodagh and Aoife, dear brother of Betty and the late Pauline, Dympna, Mona and Evelyn. Sadly, missed and lovingly remembered by his son, daughters, sister, daughter-in-law Deirdre, son-in-law Roy, grandchildren Camille, Luke and Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Michael will repose at Cahill's Funeral Home, Newtown Rd., Cobh P24Y383, on Tuesday, August 9th, from 5.30pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, August 10th, at 10.30am to St. Colman's Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Colman's Cemetery.

Michael's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie

Noel Bracken - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 5 of Noel Bracken of Beladd, Portlaoise.



Suddenly, at his residence. Deeply missed by his heartbroken wife Elsie (nee Langton). Adored father to Brendan, Fintan and Noelle Dooley. Deeply regretted by his wife and family. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and Hugh. Cherished grandfather to Hannah, Cormac, Conan, Cahir, Eoin, Cian, and Aidan. Sadly missed by his daughters in law Janice and Jenny, son in law Mick, brother Donal and sisters Majorie (Costigan) and Mary (Cooke), and Anne Costigan , brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and former colleagues in the ESB.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 12 noon requiem Mass https/://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Please observe Covid precautions.

Richard Dempsey - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, August 5 of Richard (Dickie) Dempsey of Swan Road, Durrow.



Predeceased by by his beloved wife Joan, father Richard, mother Sarah and brother Joe. Survived and dearly missed by his sister Monica, sons Ken, Kieran, Patrick and Finian. daughters Muriel and Sarah, grandchildren Lina, Shane, Grace, Caitriona, Conal, Jack, Joe, Orlaith, Oisín, Eoghan and Finian, great-grandchildren Josh and Leah, sister in law Muriel, brother in law Pat, daughters in law Simone, Rosarii, Jinnie and Niamh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home (R32 P6K5) from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger.

Please be as careful as possible at the house to avoid any Covid transmission.

Darren Horan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, August 2 of Darren Horan of Graigue Tullamore Road, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents David and Olive brothers Jack and David, grandparents, uncles and aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home on Tuesday from 2pm. Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Paul's Cemetery, Emo, arriving approx 12.30pm.