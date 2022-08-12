Death Notices for Laois - Friday, August 12, 2022

Imelda Ryan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, August 11 of Imelda Ryan (née Cahill) of Daly Terrace, Rathdowney.



Predeceased by her husband Paddy, son-in-law Joe Davy, her sister Marie and her brother Kieran Cahill. Peacefully on her 85th birthday in the presence of her loving family. Sadly mourned by her children Anne, Mary, Catherine, Teresa, Margaret, P.J., Eileen and John-Paul, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Bea, her brothers Seamus and P.J., her brother-in-law Larry, step-sisters Judy, Margaret and Per, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter Eileen's residence, No. 37 The Showgrounds, Rathdowney (R32 K284), on Sunday evening from 6pm with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery.

Maura Daly - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, August 10 of Maura Daly (née Matthews) of Johnstown Glebe, Rathdowney and formerly of Main Street, Killimor, Co. Galway.

Passed away in the arms of her husband Tom and her four children and the wonderful staff of Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Castleknock, Dublin 15. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, son Kieran, daughters Caroline, Eleanor and Rose-Marie, sons-in-law Liam and Colm, grandchildren Marie, Roisin, Lilly, Matthew, Daniel, Conor, her sister Aggie, brother-in-law Padhraigh, nephews, nieces, close family, friends, neighbours and her colleagues at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Reposing at 16 College Park, Castleknock, Dublin 15 (D15W5TF) on Friday 12th August from 6pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning (13th August) to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, Co. Laois for requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Bealady cemetery, Rathdowney.

The Mass will be livestreamed (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney)

Dr. Jane Lyons - Clough

The death took place on Saturday, August 6 of Dr. Jane Lyons of Clough.



Peacefully, while sleeping in her home in Clough. Beloved mother of Sinéad, Shane and Kate; and big sister to Kate, Sarah, Helena and Matthew. She is sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Conor, many friends and adoring pets.

Her wake will take place in O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, Co. Laois (R32 NY24) on Friday, August 12th, from 6pm to 8pm. Jane's life will be celebrated with a humanist ceremony in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 10.40am on Saturday, August 13th.

For those unable to attend, her memorial service will also be live streamed online.