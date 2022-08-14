Search

14 Aug 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, August 14, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, August 14, 2022

Colette Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, August 13 of Colette Conroy of The Dangans, Mountmellick. 

Peacefully at home, in the company of her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Eamonn and Pat. Deeply regretted by her siblings Eily Healion, Peig Whelan, Phil Brooks, Mary Arthur, Mona Conroy, Josephine Weir, Agnes Delaney and Anne Gaffney, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Sunday from 4pm. Recital of The Rosary at 6pm. Prayers in Moloney's Funeral Home on Monday at 10am. Removal at 10.45am to St. Joseph's Church for 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House Private.

The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

Imelda Ryan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, August 11 of Imelda Ryan (née Cahill) of Daly Terrace, Rathdowney. 

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, son-in-law Joe Davy, her sister Marie and her brother Kieran Cahill. Peacefully on her 85th birthday in the presence of her loving family. Sadly mourned by her children Anne, Mary, Catherine, Teresa, Margaret, P.J., Eileen and John-Paul, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Bea, her brothers Seamus and P.J., her brother-in-law Larry, step-sisters Judy, Margaret and Per, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter Eileen's residence, No. 37 The Showgrounds, Rathdowney (R32 K284), on Sunday evening from 6pm with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery.

