Death Notices for Laois - Saturday, August 20, 2022

Theresa Nolan - Rathdowney
The death took place on Thursday, August 18 of Theresa Nolan of Cuan Bhríde, Rathdowney.
In her 94th year and in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Sadly mourned by her nephews and nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.
Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Sunday evening from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 11am (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.
Sheila Egan - Ballyfin
The death took place on Tuesday, August 16 of Sheila Egan (née Costelloe) of Red Gate, Ballyfin.
Suddenly and unexpectedly at Portlaoise General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Matty, brother Danny and sister Sr Eilish Costello. Beloved mother of Kevin, Marie, Matt, Martina, Julie, Eugene and Fiona. Cherished grandmother to Kevin, Tracey, Dara and Ashley. Deeply regretted by her sisters Bridgie and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives, neighbours and good friends.
Reposing in her home R32K061 on Saturday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving St.Fintan's Church, Ballyfin on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial after in St.Fintan's Cemetery.
Philomena O'Brien - Mountmellick
The death took place on Tuesday, August 16 of Philomena O'Brien of Chapel Street, Mountmellick.
Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, daughter Nora and son Declan, son-in-law John Paul, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Jordan, Shannon, Max, Callum and Leon, Aunt Lucy, cousin Mary Murphy, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.
Funeral arrangements later.
