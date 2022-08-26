Deaths in Laois - Friday, August 26, 2022

Agnes Moore - Rathdowney
The death took place on Thursday, August 25 of Agnes Moore (née Brady) of Mooreville Estate, Rathdowney, and formerly Conoboro Road, Rathdowney and Greenford, Middlesex London.
Predeceased by her husband Tony, brothers Frank and Paul. Sadly mourned by her sister Laurie and brother Peter, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home Rathdowney on Friday from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 3pm in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Bealady cemetery.
Ciarán White, Laois and Roisin Gordon at the graduation in Limerick: Picture: Sean Curtin True Media.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.