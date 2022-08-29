Search

29 Aug 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, August 29, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, August 29, 2022

William (Willie) O'Reilly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, August 27 of William (Willie O'Reilly) of Borris rd, Portlaoise. 

At Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband to Sheila. Loving father to Adrian and Karen, cherished grandfather to Garry, Aaron, Ciara, Conor, Emma and Séan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son in law Pat, daughter in law Audrey, brother Seamus, sister Eilish, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's church for 12 noon requiem Mass. 

https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Church afterwards. Please observe Covid precautions. 

Lina O'Sullivan - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, August 25 of Lina O'Sullivan of Kilteale, Stradbally and formerly of Vilnius, Lithuania.

At home. Deeply regretted by her husband Ray, son Martin, father Antanas and his wife Yolanta, mother Birute, sisters Rasa, Irma and Aiste, stepchildren Sandra, Edel, Robert and her extended family, close friends, neighbours and relatives.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Wednesday from 8.30pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9.30pm. Prayers in Moloneys Funeral Home on Thursday at 10am. Removal at 10.30am to St.Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in Castlebrack Cemetery.

