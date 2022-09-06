Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Elizabeth Boylan - Mountrath
The death took place on Friday, September 2 of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Boylan of Kilminchy Lodge, Portlaoise and late of Woodbrook, Mountrath.
Peacefully, in the loving care of staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise. Sadly missed by her cousins, her friend Nora and fellow residents.
Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Monday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fintan’s Church, Raheen, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
