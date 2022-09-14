Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Mary Mulhall - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, September 12 of Mary Mulhall (née Brady) of Doon Bridge, Roskelton, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at St. Vincent’s Nursing Unit Mountmellick, in the loving care of nursing staff at Mary Theresa ward, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael and son Richard. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Pauline, Nuala, Angela and Liz, grandchildren David, Kelsey, Alan, Gary, Darren, Conor, Ciara, Jack, Grace, Edel, Mark, Ben, Tara, Leanne, Paige, Kevin and Jim, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Greame, Kieran, Paul, Eamon and Pauric, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (R32W525) this Tuesday evening from 4pm, with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan’s Church, Raheen (R32WT44), for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Carroll - Clonaslee

The death took place on Sunday, September 11 of Thomas Carroll of Clarahill, Clonaslee.



Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Chrissie and his brothers Michael, Andy and John. Thomas is survived by the two great loves of his life, his wife Mary and son Thomas Jnr. Deeply regretted by his sisters Martina and Sarah, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Manman’s Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery, Clonaslee. Thomas's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting County Laois.

Ray Scanlon - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, September 11 of Ray Scanlon of Rankins Wood, Portlaoise, and formerly 3 Chapel Lane, Dingle, Co, Kerry.

Peacefully in the company of his loving daughter Susan, at the Galway Clinic in the care of the oncology team following a short illness. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, Parents Padraig and Margaret, Brothers Paddy-Joe, John, Tom, Michael, Noel, and Anthony, sisters Hannah, Eileen, Mary, Margaret, and Christine. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Susan, brother Kevin, brothers-in-laws, sisters-inlaw, nephews, nieces, cousins, good friends, and neighbours.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral home, Portlaoise on Thursday evening from 7pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to SS Peter and Pauls church for 12 noon Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's cemetery.

Philomena O'Neill- Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, September 10 of Philomena O'Neill (née Farrell) of Claregate Street, Kildare Town, and formerly of Mountrath.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Phil O'Connell, mother-in-law of the late Bob Cole and Sue Cosgrave. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Colette, sons Michael and Brian, daughter-in-law Katie, son in law Michael O'Connell, grandchildren Robbie, Ricky, Damien, David, Stephen, Evelyn, Edele, Michael, Ciarán, Ed, Michelle, Mikey, Áine, Rachel and Emma, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town (Eircode: R51 TE20) on Tuesday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Philomena's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

Enda Corcoran - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, September 9 of Enda Corcoran of Mamaroneck, New York and Coolagh, Clonaslee.



Suddenly in his home in New York. He is predeceased by his father John and brothers, William and Sean. Enda will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Noreen, son Ronan, his mother Marie, sisters Rita and Rose, mother-in-law Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Enda's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, the 15th of September, at 10am (3pm - Irish time) in Saints John & Paul Church, Larchmont, New York and can be viewed on the following link (will be added later).

Mary Wisely - Rosenallis

The death took place on Thursday, September 8 of Mary Ellen (Ina) Wisely (née Hanlon) of Nutgrove, Rosenallis, and formerly Gracefield, Portarlington.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by her husband Sean, son John, grandchildren, Sinead, Aoife and Sean, her brother Donald, daughter-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Ina will repose in her home (R32EV88) Sunday and Monday from 4pm. Recital of The Rosary on both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 6.20pm to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Frances Sheeran - Coolrain

The death took place on Tuesday, September 6 of Frances Sheeran, late of Coolrain.



At Mougins, France: Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken family, Frances will lie in repose on Friday, 9th September, from 3pm (French time) at Salon Saint-Honorat, 223 Avenue de Grasse, Cannes 06400. Her funeral will take place on Wednesday, 14th September, at 2.30pm at l'Eglise Saint Jacques le Majeur, de Mougins Village (Place de l'Eglise 06250).

From 3.30pm to 4pm will be held the burial of the most extraordinary woman on Earth, at the Mougins Village Cemetery, Avenue Paul Robert 06250. As she would have wished, you are all welcome to celebrate her life with us on Wednesday 14th and Thursday, 15th September, at the following address: 375/2 Chemin du Camp Lauvas 06250.

A Book of Condolence will be open at the offices of CJ Sheeran Mountrath R32RRX8, Ballinrobe F32A564 and Coolrain Sawmills R32D298 until Wednesday, 14th September.