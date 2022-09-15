Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, September 15, 2022

Leo Brennan - Wolfhill

The death took place on Wednesday, September 14 of Leo Brennan of 17 Yellowmeadows Park, Clondalkin, Dublin and formerly of The Laurels, The Swan, Wolfhill,.



Retired member of An Garda Siochana. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family under the kind care of the wonderful staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann Marie (nee Brennan), parents Gerald and Kathleen, sisters Josie and Margaret and brother Gerry (recently deceased in England). Sadly missed by his loving sons Aidan and Gearóid, his brothers Cyril, Eddie, Paddy, Kieran, Dessie and Derek, his sisters Anne, Rose, Celia and Pauline, his grandchildren Conlan, Anne-Marie, Evan and Odhran, daughters-in-law Laura and Ciara, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, the 16th of September, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Presentation, Knockmitten, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday, the 17th of September. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Ballyadams. Those who wish to do so may view the Mass on the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-presentation.

Sheila Allchin - Castletown

The death took place on Saturday, September 10 of Sheila Allchin (née Bergin) of Slough, England and late of Castletown.

In Slough, England. Predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Nan, sister Marie and brothers Anthony and Fintan. Sheila is survived by her husband David, sons Paul and Darren and daughter Lisa, Deeply regretted by her brothers Jack, James, Michael, Peter and Marty, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Sheila's ashes will be interred in Castletown at a later date.

Ray Scanlon - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, September 11 of Ray Scanlon of Rankins Wood, Portlaoise, and formerly 3 Chapel Lane, Dingle, Co, Kerry.

Peacefully in the company of his loving daughter Susan, at the Galway Clinic in the care of the oncology team following a short illness. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, Parents Padraig and Margaret, Brothers Paddy-Joe, John, Tom, Michael, Noel, and Anthony, sisters Hannah, Eileen, Mary, Margaret, and Christine. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Susan, brother Kevin, brothers-in-laws, sisters-inlaw, nephews, nieces, cousins, good friends, and neighbours.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral home, Portlaoise on Thursday evening from 7pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to SS Peter and Pauls church for 12 noon Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's cemetery.

Enda Corcoran - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, September 9 of Enda Corcoran of Mamaroneck, New York and Coolagh, Clonaslee.



Suddenly in his home in New York. He is predeceased by his father John and brothers, William and Sean. Enda will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Noreen, son Ronan, his mother Marie, sisters Rita and Rose, mother-in-law Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Enda's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, the 15th of September, at 10am (3pm - Irish time) in Saints John & Paul Church, Larchmont, New York and can be viewed on the following link (will be added later).

Frances Sheeran - Coolrain

The death took place on Tuesday, September 6 of Frances Sheeran, late of Coolrain.



At Mougins, France: Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken family, Frances will lie in repose on Friday, 9th September, from 3pm (French time) at Salon Saint-Honorat, 223 Avenue de Grasse, Cannes 06400. Her funeral will take place on Wednesday, 14th September, at 2.30pm at l'Eglise Saint Jacques le Majeur, de Mougins Village (Place de l'Eglise 06250).

From 3.30pm to 4pm will be held the burial of the most extraordinary woman on Earth, at the Mougins Village Cemetery, Avenue Paul Robert 06250. As she would have wished, you are all welcome to celebrate her life with us on Wednesday 14th and Thursday, 15th September, at the following address: 375/2 Chemin du Camp Lauvas 06250.

A Book of Condolence will be open at the offices of CJ Sheeran Mountrath R32RRX8, Ballinrobe F32A564 and Coolrain Sawmills R32D298 until Wednesday, 14th September.