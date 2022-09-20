Search

20 Sept 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Michael Murphy - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Sunday, September 18 of Michael (Mick) Murphy of Kilcoke, Ballybrophy, and formerly of Killough, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully in the presence of his loving family, following a short illness. Sadly missed by his wife Stasia and children Anne, Margaret, Anthony, Catriona and Mary, his sister Anna, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney (R32 NY24) on Tuesday, 20th September, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, 21st September, at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois (R32 P2YK) followed by burial in Killasmeestia Cemetery (R32 XK00). 

Martha Flanagan - Rosenallis

The death took place on Sunday, September 18 of Martha Flanagan (née Horan) of Derrylamogue, Rosenallis. 

Peacefully, at home surround by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Maura. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eamon Flanagan, her daughter Yvonne, sons Edward, William and Thomas, son-in-law Chris, daughters-in-law Alison, Marie and Michelle, her grandchildren Tommy, Molly and Chloe, her brothers Pat, Ned and Tom, sisters Theresa, Kathleen and Breda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in -law, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. 

Reposing in Moloney's funeral home on Monday from 7pm. Recital of the rosary at 9.30pm. Removal from her home Tuesday at 11.15am, arriving St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Michael O'Shea - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, September 18 of Michael (Mick) O'Shea of St. Brigids and Dr. Murphy Place, Portlaoise. 

Affectionately known as 'The Monk.' Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bernadette. Deeply regretted by his family Betty, Brid, Murt, Michelle, Martina Siobhann, Marcella, Bernadette, Mick and Noel, his forty four grandchildren, fifty two great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, brothers John and Joe, sisters Mary, Lucy, Anne and Annie, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the home of his daughter Siobhann 46 The Grange, Portlaoise R32CDX8 on Wednesday from 2pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Burial after in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Michael Collins - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, September 16 of Michael Collins of Greenville Terrace, South Circular Road, Dublin 8, and formerly of Main Street, Portarlington.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Tallaght ICU staff surrounded by his loving family. Sadly, missed by all his family Catherine, Ned, Martin, Bridget, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, along with extended family and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drom, on Tuesday morning at 11.30am. Interment in Drom Old Cemetery afterwards.

Betty Byrne - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, September 16 of Betty Byrne (née McCowen) of Rathfarnham and late of Portarlington.

Peacefully at Orwell Private, Rathgar. Adored mother of Alan, Peter and Lorna. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren Daragh, Mia, Evan, Laura and Alex, great grandchild Ollie, daughter-in-law Nicola, son-in-law Terry, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (Sept. 20) at 10am in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. For those of you who are unable to attend the Mass, you may view it live on the following link https://rathfarnhamparish.ie/webcam/

