Death Notices for Laois - Monday, September 26, 2022

Elizabeth Buggie - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, September 25 of Elizabeth (Beth) Buggie (née Fennelly) of Esker Lawns, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly Fennelly's Saw Mills, Stradbally.

Peacefully, in the loving and tender care of Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, Co. Dublin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her beloved husband Noel, daughter, Regina, son, Cyril, sisters, Maura and Anne, brother-in-law, Dinny, son-in-law, Thomas, daughter-in-law, Gillian, granddaughters, Grace, Zoe and Lauren, grandson, Oisín, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on Tuesday, 27th September 2022, from 7pm with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Beth's Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Lucan, at 12 noon on Wednesday, 28th September 2022. Interment to follow in Moyanna Cemetery, Vicarstown, Co. Laois.



Kieran Francis Begadon - Cullohill

The death took place on Friday, September 23 of Kieran Francis Begadon of Ancaster, Ontario, Canada and formerly Aughmacart, Cullohill.

In his 80th year. Predeceased by his parents Mary (Clancy) and Martin, his baby brother Francis, brother Marty, sister Stella Grogan and his former wife Cathy (Douglas).Sadly mourned by his wife Joanna (Turchin), his son Stephen, daughter Roxanne Dunmore, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law John, grandchildren, brother Paugie, sisters Maura, Lil McEvoy, Sadie O'Grady, Teresa Dunphy, Patricia Holland, Pauline Richardson, Kathleen Mooney, Geraldine Phelan, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Cremation ceremony celebrated in Canada and Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Tighernach's Church Cullohill at a later time. We the siblings of the late Kieran would like to express our deep gratitude to Mary McEvoy (niece) in Canada who visited and helped frequently throughout Kieran's illness and gave her kind support to Joanna and the extended family in our absence.

Ian Murphy - Ballinakill

The death took place on Thursday, September 22 of Ian Murphy of Sue Ryder House, Ballyroan and formerly of Ballinakill, Shropshire and St Helen's, Lancashire, England. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, daughters Lyndsey and Donna, brother Gerald, sister in law Margaret, nephew Duncan, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery.