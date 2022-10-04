Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Carmel Somers - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 3 of Carmel Somers (née O'Brien) 15 Ashley Court, Tullamore, Skyrne, Meath and Mountmellick.



Peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Pre deceased by her husband Richard. Carmel will be sadly missed by her loving family Paul, Anne, Ben, Emmet and Helena, sons in law Tom and Tomás, daughters in law Ann, Dorothy and Yvonne, grandchildren, great-grandchild Evie, brothers Donal and Colum, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ashley Court on Tuesday from 5pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 12 noon to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Patrick Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 3 of Patrick (Sonny) Conroy of Tallow, Waterford, Fermoy, Cork and Mountmellick.



Beloved son of the late Martin and Ann Conroy. The Manor, Mountmellick, Co. Laois. Deeply regretted by his dear wife Brenda and his daughter Patricia and his son Martin, grandchildren, family circle, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Imelia Geraghty - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, September 29 of Imelia Geraghty (née Bernes) of The Glebe, Rathdowney.



In the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Vincent's Care Unit, Mountmellick. Sadly missed by her husband Denis and family Deborah and Declan, her brothers and sisters, grandchildren Morgan, Mia, Luca, Keira, Ryan and Aiden.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 7th, at 2pm in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Bernadette Hughes - Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, September 22 of Bernadette Hughes of Pinner, Middlesex and formerly Clonbrock, Crettyard.

Peacefully in Northwick Park Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mother Annie, father Jim, brother Michael and sister-in-law Anne. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Anna, Margaret, Mary, Kathleen and Liz, her brother Martin, aunt Elizabeth, uncle Paddy, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 7th October in St. Abban’s Church, Doonane, Crettyard, Co. Laois, R93 AT86 at 12 noon, see livestream link https://laoisfuneralslive.com/8XHxXW. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Br. David O'Riordan - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, October 2 of Br. David O'Riordan of Miguel House, Castletown, and late of Glen Road, Belfast and Appletown, Feohanagh, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents David and Catherine, sisters Eileen and Chris, brothers Paddy, Garry, Timmy, Sean and Moss. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relations, friends, kind neighbours, especially his confreres in religion and staff in Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House (EirCode R32 FK02) from 11 am on Tuesday, October 4th, with Evening Prayer and Rosary at 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (Oct. 5th.) at 2pm in the Monasterey Chapel with burial immediately afterwards in the Monasterey Cemetery.

Elizabeth Mary Martin - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, October 1 of Elizabeth Mary Martin (née Carthy) of Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her devoted family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Tom; very sadly missed by her loving children Pat, Geraldine, Anne, Lorraine, Adrienne (Ayo), sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Maura and May, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday October 4th. Removal on Wednesday morning, October 5th, to the Church of St. Luke the Evangelist Kilmore West, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. No flowers please.

Elma’s funeral mass can be viewed live by clicking on the link below:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-luke-the-evangelist-kilmore-west