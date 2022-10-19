Laois Priest and Interfaith Pioneer Fr. William Treacy dies in America at 103-years

It is with sad regret that we heard of the passing of Rev Fr William Treacy on Sunday 16th October, 2022, late of Seattle and formerly from Ballyquaid, Borris in Ossory, at the age of 103.

He was born in Ballyquaid, on May 31, 1919 and went to the local Primary School in Kiladooley and then got a scholarship and went to Secondary school in St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny City. Then after St. Kieran’s he entered St. Patrick’s Seminary in Maynooth in 1937. He was ordained on June 18th, 1944.

He was in his 78th year as a priest, when during this period helped cultivate interfaith understanding initially via a ground breaking TV program called ‘’Challenge’’ on Komo TV (Seattle) and a globally known retreat center near Mount Vernon, called Camp Brotherhood.

“He was the icon of ecumenical and interfaith dialogue; seeking unity in the human family,” said Father Jim Dalton, a senior priest of the archdiocese of Seattle and a close friend

Father Treacy volunteered for a temporary assignment in Seattle, which was experiencing a clergy shortage while priests served as military chaplains during World War II. He crossed the Atlantic to New York on the “Ile de France” troop ship. In March 1945 he arrived in Seattle, where began a lifelong ministry to people of the Archdiocese of Seattle and beyond.

His first assignment was at St. Alphonsus Parish in Ballard. During his long priesthood, Father Treacy served as pastor and parochial vicar more than a dozen parishes, including St. Patrick in Seattle, St. Michael in Olympia, Our Lady of the Lake in Seattle and St. Cecilia in Stanwood.

He participated in Engaged Encounters for two decades, was vice chancellor for the archdiocese, and ministered as chaplain at Holy Names Academy in Seattle from 1952-64.

In the 1950s and ’60s, he worked with the Knights of Columbus to place weekly evangelizing advertisements in newspapers across the state. In 1978, Father Treacy started a daily noontime Mass in downtown Seattle at Plymouth Church that continued for more than 40 years, with Father Treacy celebrating Mass occasionally in the later years.

Among many people, Father Treacy may be best known for his 14 years on “Challenge,” the ecumenical TV program that began in 1960, drawing thousands of viewers when it aired Sunday evenings on KOMO-TV in Seattle. The show brought together Father Treacy, Rabbi Raphael Levine of Temple De Hirsh and a rotation of Protestant pastors for interfaith dialogue on issues of the day. The weekly broadcast brought together a rabbi, a priest and a Protestant minister to discuss the issues of the day. Meeting Rabbi Levine was a pivotal moment in his life, Father Treacy told his friend Terry Leers in a video interview in early May,2022.

“He gave me a vision of life to bring people together: everybody — Jews, Christians, Muslims, everyone,” Father Treacy said.

In 1966, Rabbi Levine and Father Treacy purchased a 300-acre Skagit Valley farm to serve as an interfaith center — Camp Brotherhood — dedicated to creating peace and unity in the human family. Over the years, the center’s programs drew more than 250,000 people from around the Northwest and the world. When Rabbi Levine died on 4th November, 1984, Father Treacy carried on the vision with the organization’s board as he promised him, he would do on his death bed.

Father Treacy, “of any priest I ever knew, was the one who challenged us to relate to our Protestant brothers and sisters, but especially the Jews and not only that but the Muslims,” Father Dalton said in a 2019 interview.

From 1999-2002, Father Treacy served as parochial vicar at six parishes in Skagit County. He retired in December 2002; around 2009, he moved to a small house on the camp property, where he lived until his death and was well cared for by Sr Emma and friends.

The organization he helped found was renamed Treacy Levine Center in 2014 and more recently “Paths to Understanding,” a group that continues interfaith and unity work through lectures, meetings and media, including a new show, “Challenge 2.0.” (The camp property was sold in 2016 to a non-profit organization serving medically fragile children now called ‘’Camp Korey’’.) Father Treacy served as an advisor to the organization until his passing.

When Northwest Catholic profiled Father Treacy in 2019, on the occasion of his 100th birthday and 75th anniversary of ordination, he reflected on his life’s ministry. “I tried to do the best,” Father Treacy said. “I leave the rest to God.”

He also contributed weekly articles to ‘’The Catholic Northwest Progress’’ under the page heading ‘’Signs of Hope’’ and each week had a great topic and was widely read, and very popular. He also did many interviews and gave many talks to gathering of a wide variety. He also found time to write twelve books and his last one was with his nephew John Phelan called ‘’The Path Least taken’’ covering some of his best writings which was launched at the Mass Pit Mass, in Ballyquaid on August 15th, 2021 by Fr Robert Fletcher of the same townland as himself - neighbours. Also, it was dear to him as the Mass Pit site was in one of his father’s own fields called ‘’The Six acres’’.

It was only fitting that it should have been launched there as he was instrumental in getting me his nephew John Phelan to pursue his vision in getting the Mass Pit restored and honour all our ancestors who practised their faith through difficult hardships during the Penal times in 2005.

We got a good committee together and had it up and running for August 15th, 2006 with the Bishop of Ossory the late Rev Laurence Forristal in attendance along with himself who was home for the event. He also gave us the inscriptions for our various monuments including the Altar and which they so convey the messages to all who read them’’ said John Phelan.

Every year on August 15th Mass has been said at the site since 2006 with one exception in 2020 because of Covid 19 by Fr Robert Fletcher and it is well supported. It now is etched into the fabric of the Parish of Borris in Ossory and it is hoped that this tradition will continue well into the future and mark the reasons Fr Treacy had envisaged the occasion for.

Other books were: Wild Branch on the Olive Tree (1974), Biblical Medications on Peace (1985), Biblical Medications on Peace with an Introduction by Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen (1985) Rabbi Levine’s Challenge – Father Treacy’s Response (1987) People – Loving People (1988), To Love is to Live (1994), Love Bears All Things (1994), Reflections of a Pioneering Priest (2001), He is my Brother (2007), The Growth of an Interfaith Friendship (2016), Memories (2019)

He was a powerhouse in his work ethic and was always on the go and when his secretary of 15 years Carol Bohmbach came into work very early on each Monday morning she was hit with a mountain of stuff and agendas. Between them they formed a great partnership and over last years helped him to keep so active up to the last. He had a great devotion to St. Thérèse of Lisieux her motto ‘’ My way is all confidence and love’’

A great initiative in recent times was in starting up zoom Masses from his house each Sunday at 10 am local time (6pm Irish Time) in 2021 and finished up doing 53 consecutive Masses finishing on 26th September, 2022. He had a great following across the world who tuned in every Sunday. We will miss this link but overall, we can be very happy because he left such a legacy which will carry on for years to come. As he was called surely a two very apt names – ‘’Father Wonderful’’/ Fr Miracle’’. Now Fr Willie, your work is done and you can meet all up in the high heavens and we know you will guide us from a far as usual. Rest easy.

Father Treacy is survived by his nephews Liam, John, Conn Phelan, Garron Castle, Nieces Ann Phelan, Bernadette King, Grandnieces, Niamh Phelan now Ballyquaid & Lorrena Phelan Cairo, grandnephews: Cillian and Finnán Jack Phelan, also Jonathan, Darren and Ross King and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services are pending.