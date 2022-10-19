Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Trevor Ennis - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, October 17 of Trevor Ennis of 50 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Naas Hospital. Loving son of the late Mall. Trevor will be sadly missed by his loving sister Avril, brother Alex, sons Kalil and Jack and his mother Niamh, aunts, uncles, especially Pat and Christina, God-child Cleo, nephew Killian, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Margaret Hughes - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 17 of Margaret Hughes (née Casey) of Gneeveguilla, Kerry and Mountmellick.



Deeply regretted by her daughters Catherine and Breda, son John, son-in-law Robert Logan, grandchildren Thomas, Daniel and Rachel, brother Willie Casey and sister Mary Connor.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home from 10am this Thursday morning. Removal at 1.45pm to St Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.



Margaret Joyce - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 17 of Margaret Joyce of Derrydavy, Mountmellick.



Died unexpectedly at home. Deeply regretted by her husband John, sons Christopher, Cormac and Diarmuid, partners Ellen and Mary Rose, friends, extended family, neighbours, her many work colleagues and acquaintances.

Reposing in her home on Tuesday evening from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 3pm till 5pm. Private thereafter. Removal at 6.15pm to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Patrick Cooke - Athy

The death took place on Sunday, October 16 of Patrick Cooke of Shean House, Athy.



Peacefully, after a short illness, at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Pearl) and his brother Eddie. Deeply regretted by his loving children Tony, Mary, Kate, Margaret, Anne, Louise, P.J., Frances, Noelle and Fiona, sister Mary (Fitzpatrick, Monasterevin), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence (R14 H343) on Tuesday evening (October 18th) from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in Ratheniska Cemetery.