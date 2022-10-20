Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, October 20, 2022

Mary Carroll - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, October 19 of Mary Carroll (née Boland) of Castlecuffe, Clonaslee.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Peter, brother Patsy and son-in-law Joe. She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters Theresa, Marcella and Una, grandchildren Eimear, Aishling, Lauren, Laura, David and Caitlin, brother Willie, sister Margaret, sons-in-law Colm and Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will arrive to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee on Thursday evening at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Manman’s Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery, Clonaslee. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting County Laois.



Breda Quigley - Timahoe

The death took place on Wednesday, October 19 of Breda Quigley (née Nolan) of Corrigeen North, Timahoe.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Breda was the adored wife of Joe, cherished Mother of Ann Marie, Brendan, Helen, Sarah and Joe and wonderful Nana and Grandma to Chloe, Ella, Joe, Hugh, Conor, Aoibheann and Shay. Beloved Sister of Marie, John and Eilish. Breda will be sadly missed by her Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, Daughter-in-law Amanda, Sons-in-Law Niall and Joe, Sarah’s partner Dan and Joe’s partner Hanaka, and her wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home (R32Y9H7) on Friday the 21st from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Family home private at all other times please. Breda’s Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday the 22nd in St. Michael’s Church, Timahoe at 12 noon followed by interment in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.

Breda's Requiem mass can be viewed (link to follow).

Andrew Geoghegan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, October 6 of Andrew Geoghegan of Leeds, United Kingdom and formerly of Connolly Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully. Pre deceased by his parents Tom and Mae, brother Reuben, nephew John. Sadly missed by his brothers Bosco and Tommy, sister in laws Pauline and Claire, nephews Sean, James and Michael, nieces Elaine and Edwina, family and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Saturday from 4pm. Recital of the Rosary at 6pm. Funeral arriving to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Trevor Ennis - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, October 17 of Trevor Ennis of 50 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Naas Hospital. Loving son of the late Mall. Trevor will be sadly missed by his loving sister Avril, brother Alex, sons Kalil and Jack and his mother Niamh, aunts, uncles, especially Pat and Christina, God-child Cleo, nephew Killian, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Margaret Hughes - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 17 of Margaret Hughes (née Casey) of Gneeveguilla, Kerry and Mountmellick.



Deeply regretted by her daughters Catherine and Breda, son John, son-in-law Robert Logan, grandchildren Thomas, Daniel and Rachel, brother Willie Casey and sister Mary Connor.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home from 10am this Thursday morning. Removal at 1.45pm to St Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.