Death Notices for Laois - Sunday, October 23, 2022

Brendan Lyons - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, October 22 of Brendan Lyons of Spa Street, Portarlington and formerly of Blackhall Place, Dublin.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brigid, son Paul and his partner Alison, daughters Michelle and Louise and her partner Sean, grandchildren Craig, Troy, Tia, Jack and Darala, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 VF57) on Monday evening from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9:30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Brendan's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Elizabeth Coleman - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, October 22 of Elizabeth (Betty) Coleman (née McDonnell) of Closutton, Bagenalstown, Carlow and Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Sister of the late Michael, Mona, Pauline, Dympna and Evelyn. Betty will be sadly missed by her husband Seamus, son Jim, daughters Elizabeth and Marion, grandchildren Eilís and Eoin, sons in law John and Michael, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Barney Davis - Ballylinan

The death took place on Saturday, October 22 of Barney Davis of 6 The Crescent, Ballylinan.



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Richard and Anthony, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday and Monday (October 23rd and 24th) from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Alice Dunton - Cullohill

The death took place on Monday, October 10 of Alice Dunton (née O'Grady) of Cullohill.



Peacefully at her residence in the United Kingdom surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Barry. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister, Helen Muldowney, nieces and nephews Tara, Andrew, Michael, Lisa, their husbands, wives and children, relatives, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday 29th October at 11am in St. Tighernach's Church Cullohill followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger.

Teresa Bolton - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, October 21 of Teresa Bolton (née Dunne) of Blackhall Bridge, Portarlington.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Bill and daughter-in-law Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Teresa, Una, Aileen, Anne and Margaret, sons Bill and John, sister Anne, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (eircode R32 N6T1) on Saturday afternoon from 2pm until 6pm and on Sunday afternoon from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Teresa's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Joe Bosco Gleeson - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 20 of Joe Bosco Gleeson of Redwood, Clonkeen, Portlaoise and formerly of Redwood, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.



Retired Detective Garda. After a short illness bravely borne in the care of the staff at the Mater Private. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Anna, daughters Carol and Ruth, son Joe, sons in law Nicholas and Stefan, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Harry, Kate and Lucy, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Sunday to St Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha arriving at 1.15 pm for funeral Mass at 1.30 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Mullins - Killeshin

The death took place on Thursday, October 20 of Margaret Mullins (née Cummins) of Coolnariska, Killeshin, and formerly of Kilree, Bagenalstown.

Peacefully, in her son Brian’s House, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat, much loved mother of Michael, Brian and Patrick, cherished sister of John, Brenda, Tommy, Jim, Joe, Willie, Helen, Kathleen, Patricia and the late Nance, Lilly and Jean and adored daughter of the late Tom and Bridie. She will be sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren Aaron, Ciara, Aoife, Shane, Nicole and Daniel, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Olivia and Debbie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, from 4pm on Saturday, concluding with Prayers at 8pm that evening. Removal on Sunday at 12.30pm to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Andrew Geoghegan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, October 6 of Andrew Geoghegan of Leeds, United Kingdom and formerly of Connolly Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully. Pre deceased by his parents Tom and Mae, brother Reuben, nephew John. Sadly missed by his brothers Bosco and Tommy, sister in laws Pauline and Claire, nephews Sean, James and Michael, nieces Elaine and Edwina, family and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Saturday from 4pm. Recital of the Rosary at 6pm. Funeral arriving to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery.

The Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie